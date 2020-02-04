Prep glance: Lincoln Pius X girls shake off slow start to upend Gretna, remain undefeated

The Class A No. 2 Lincoln Pius X girls basketball team overcame a seven-point deficit in the first quarter and got 21 points from junior Alexis Markowski to remain undefeated, winning 51-46 on Tuesday at Gretna.
Markowski scored 13 of her 21 points in the first half as Pius X trailed 24-23 at halftime. Miriam Miller, who finished with eight points, put the Bolts in front early in the third quarter, and Pius X nailed crucial free throws down the stretch. Lauren Taubenheim added 10 points for Pius X.
Dorchester 51, Parkview Christian 11: With the Longhorns leading only 11-2 at halftime at Parkview, Jacee Zoubek opened things up with all of her 21 points in the second half, including five three-pointers. Abbey Zoubek also scored 11 points, and Alli Novak scored 10. Anessa Anderson led the Patriots with eight points.
Lincoln Lutheran 55, Falls City 25: The Warriors opened with a 9-8 lead after the first quarter and ran away over the next three quarters at Falls City. Lincoln Lutheran connected on eight three-pointers over the final three frames, led by two apiece from Laney Poppe and Erica Young. Poppe led the Warriors with 12 points.
Cornerstone Christian 39, College View 35: The Cougars pulled away in the fourth quarter at College View. Nyanbay Puok led the Eagles with a game-high 15 points and Emma Bermeo had 8.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Parkview Christian 87, Dorchester 46: The Class D-2 No. 4 Patriots raced to a 44-10 run in the opening quarter and never looked back at home. Jamie Juncal led Parkview with 20 points, going 7-for-7 from the free-throw line in the first quarter. Juncal added four of the Patriots' 16 first-quarter steals. Parkview Christian scored 35 of it spoints off turnovers. Jalen Curry added 12 points for Parkview Christian.
Gretna 45, Lincoln Pius X 43, OT: After winning their first 11 games of the season, the Class A No. 9 Thunderbolts continue their slide at Gretna, dropping their fifth game in the last six outings and a second straight overtime defeat. Sam Hoiberg led Pius with 15 points, followed by Kolbe Rada's 11.
Lincoln Lutheran 56, Falls City 44: The Warriors jumped out to a quick eight-point lead after the first quarter and rolled from there. Lutheran turned in a balanced scoring attack, led by the trio of Joshua Puelz (11 points), Andrew Lofgren (10) and Ethan Zager (10).
Lincoln Christian 64, Columbus Scotus 40: The Class C-1 No. 4 Crusaders scored early and often, using an 18-5 advantage after the first quarter to improve to a 14-4 record this season. Eight different players scored for Christian, led by Easton Marshbanks' 17 points and Drew Beukelman's 16.
Cornerstone Christian 53, College View 46: Garrett Fortney netted a game-high 22 points, but the Eagles fell to a persistent Cornerstone Christian offense. Trailing 30-23 at halftime, College View nabbed the lead after stifling the Cougars to just three points in the third, but Cornerstone Christian erupted for 20 in the final eight minutes to seal the outcome.
BOYS SWIMMING
Lincoln High 107, Lincoln North Star 66: Wail Labrouchi may have finished second and Aaron Harris third in the 50 freestyle Tuesday at North Star, but it put the Links out front 33-26. Tyler Akins won the event for North Star in 23.68 seconds. Lincoln High won the final seven events, Akins also taking the 100 butterfly for North Star.
Lincoln East 120, Lincoln Northeast 75: The Spartans won the first three events at East, including the 200-yard medley relay in 1:42.93 behind Mason Schroder, Matthew Schlegelmilch, Cael Dice and Ian Paup. Thomas Neil added the second victory in the 200 freestyle, and it was Paup again in the 200 IM for East's third victory. Caden Feit stopped the Spartans run by taking the 50 freestyle for Northeast in :22.16 and led off the Rockets winning 200 freestyle relay.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Lincoln High 106, Lincoln North Star 66: The Links never trailed in the dual as they won nine of the 12 events at North Star. Novalee Schmit put Lincoln High out front 47-25 after a win in the 1-meter diving event with a score of 350.40. Rylee Schneider added a third-place finish with a score of 232.85.
Lincoln East 142, Lincoln Northeast 56: Lincoln East took first, second and third in the 200-yard medley relay at East. Calie Herrick, who was the third leg in the Spartan's winning 200 medley relay (1:55.13), also won the 200 freestyle in 2:02.66. East's Claire Griffin won in the 200 IM in 2:18.36. Griffin and Ava Hunt, Mia Nielsen and Maddie Hansen finished second in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:55.20.
WRESTLING
Lincoln North Star/East/Southwest triangular: The Spartans rolled to two dual victories Tuesday at North Star with a 57-12 win over Southwest and a 65-14 victory over North Star. Maxx Mayfield was on the mat for 1 minute, 25 seconds total winning both his matches by pin. Mayfield pinned North Star's Mason Goeschel in 30 seconds and Southwest's Jacob Knox in 55 seconds. The Silver Hawks took the dual over North Star 42-32.