Prep glance: Lincoln Pius X girls shake off slow start to upend Gretna, remain undefeated

Cornerstone Christian 53, College View 46: Garrett Fortney netted a game-high 22 points, but the Eagles fell to a persistent Cornerstone Christian offense. Trailing 30-23 at halftime, College View nabbed the lead after stifling the Cougars to just three points in the third, but Cornerstone Christian erupted for 20 in the final eight minutes to seal the outcome.

BOYS SWIMMING

Lincoln High 107, Lincoln North Star 66: Wail Labrouchi may have finished second and Aaron Harris third in the 50 freestyle Tuesday at North Star, but it put the Links out front 33-26. Tyler Akins won the event for North Star in 23.68 seconds. Lincoln High won the final seven events, Akins also taking the 100 butterfly for North Star.

Lincoln East 120, Lincoln Northeast 75: The Spartans won the first three events at East, including the 200-yard medley relay in 1:42.93 behind Mason Schroder, Matthew Schlegelmilch, Cael Dice and Ian Paup. Thomas Neil added the second victory in the 200 freestyle, and it was Paup again in the 200 IM for East's third victory. Caden Feit stopped the Spartans run by taking the 50 freestyle for Northeast in :22.16 and led off the Rockets winning 200 freestyle relay.

GIRLS SWIMMING