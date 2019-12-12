Prep glance: Lincoln Pius X boys edge Omaha North in tight battle

Lincoln Pius X defeated Omaha North 56-54 Thursday in a back-and-forth boys basketball game in Omaha in which the teams were within three points after every quarter.

The Hoiberg boys came to play for Pius X, with Charlie scoring 21 points and Sam adding 10.

"Charlie hit a big three for us with under a minute to go and then Sam makes a key block on defense and also sinks two crucial free throws," Pius X coach Brian Spicka said.

College View 45, Lewiston 43: Garrett Fortney had a game-high 31 points on 5-of-11 shooting. Fortney drained five three-pointers. He scored 10 points in the first half to help the Eagles to a 24-19 advantage.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln Pius X 69, Omaha North 30: The Thunderbolts led 19-8 after a quarter at Omaha North and never looked back, putting the game out of reach with a 26-point third quarter. Pius X junior Alexis Markowski had a game-high 18 points, Jillian Aschoff had 13 points and Miriam Miller had 12 points.

Lewiston 39, College View 31: Nyanbay Puok led College View with 16 points, shooting 6-of-17 from the floor. Lewiston went on an 8-2 run in the second quarter that helped the Tigers keep the small cushion.