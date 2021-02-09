Prep glance: Lincoln Northeast girls stay hot, take down Class A No. 6 Kearney for sixth straight win

Junior Nyathak Gatlauk scored 17 points to help lead Lincoln Northeast to a 60-41 upset of Class A No. 6 Kearney in girls basketball Tuesday at Northeast High School.
The Rockets have now won six straight games, including three consecutive wins against teams that are either rated, or ratings contenders.
Two other players scored in double-digits for the Rockets: Doneelah Washington scored 14 points and A'Iyana Jones had 13.
Lincoln Pius X 74, Elkhorn 54: Alexis Markowski led nine different Bolts scorers with 21 points. Class A No. 1 Pius X fired out of the gate early, riding the momentum of a 24-point first quarter to victory.
Lincoln East 58, Columbus 44: Haley Peterson scored 18 points to pace the Class A No. 9 Spartans to a bounce-back win. Lincoln East's Olivia Kugler also pitched 14 points. Elena Batenhorst paced the Discoverers with 14 points.
Parkview Christian 46, Boys Town 32: Freshman Aleziah Anderson paced the Patriots with 21 points in a road win. Anderson scored 14 points in the first half to help build a 26-9 advantage by halftime.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lincoln North Star 66, Columbus 36: Jake Hilkemann scored 14 points to lead four Navigators in double figures. Brennon Clemmons had 13 points and Kwat Abdelkarim had 12 for North Star.
Parkview Christian 67, Boys Town 60: The Class D-2 No. 1 Patriots survived a game of runs hitting late free throws to lock up the win down the stretch. Mark Lual and Jaheim Curry were the dangerous duo Tuesday with Lual scoring 24 and Curry notching 19.