Prep glance: Lincoln Northeast girls stay hot, take down Class A No. 6 Kearney for sixth straight win

Junior Nyathak Gatlauk scored 17 points to help lead Lincoln Northeast to a 60-41 upset of Class A No. 6 Kearney in girls basketball Tuesday at Northeast High School.

The Rockets have now won six straight games, including three consecutive wins against teams that are either rated, or ratings contenders.

Two other players scored in double-digits for the Rockets: Doneelah Washington scored 14 points and A'Iyana Jones had 13.

Lincoln Pius X 74, Elkhorn 54: Alexis Markowski led nine different Bolts scorers with 21 points. Class A No. 1 Pius X fired out of the gate early, riding the momentum of a 24-point first quarter to victory.