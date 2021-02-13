Prep glance: Lincoln North Star boys show character in knocking off Class A No. 5 Omaha Central

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln High 76, Papillion-La Vista 69, 2OT: Sophomore Kiana Wiley scored 19 points, including a pair of buckets in the extra sessions, and Kaysia Woods added 18 to lead the No. 10 Links to the victory. J'unti Franklin added 12 points, including seven in the OT periods.

Lincoln East 60, Omaha Westside 41: Haley Peterson scored 16 points and Ella Laessig added 11 as the Class A No. 9 Spartans won at home. East outscored the Warriors 38-15 in the first half.

Lincoln Southwest 73, Omaha Northwest 31: The Class A No. 4 Silver Hawks led by 16 at halftime, but came out of the break and scored 43 points. Freddie Wallace scored a game-high 19 points for Southwest.

Millard South 67, Lincoln Northeast 18: Class A No. 2 Millard South raced to a 29-7 run in the first quarter. Khloe Lemon led the Patriots with 16 points while Megan Belt had 16. Nyathak Gatluak led Northeast with eight points.

Omaha Central 73, Lincoln North Star 51: Sammy Leu and Dyvine Harris both scored in double digits for North Star. Leu led the Navigators with 14 points while Harris chipped in 11. Aaniya Webb led Class A No. 5 Omaha Central with 27 points.