Prep glance: Lincoln North Star boys show character in knocking off Class A No. 5 Omaha Central

The Lincoln North Star boys basketball team picked up its biggest win of the season on Saturday night, taking down Class A No. 5 Omaha Central 67-58 in Omaha.
The win comes just one night after an overtime loss to Kearney.
"I was really proud with how our team responded after that tough loss last night," coach Tony Quattrocchi said. "I think this goes to show the character of our team to rebound like they did tonight."
Kwat Abdelkarim's 24 points and hot shooting from the free-throw line helped seal a game his team never trailed. The Navigators went 22-for-25 from the line. Josh Brown contributed 21 points and Brennon Clemmons Jr. posted his sixth double-double of the season for North Star.
Faisaun Germany had a team-high 17 points for the Eagles.
Lincoln Southwest 71, Omaha Northwest 56: Southwest's Jared Bohrer hit seven three-pointers and led all scorers with 23 points. Rylan Smith had a school-record 12 assists and Ben Hunzeker pitched in 15 points, five rebounds and seven steals for the Silver Hawks.
Papillion-La Vista 60, Lincoln High 38: The Links were unable to contain the Monarchs' high-powered offense — three players scored in double digits. Senior Livon Ramsey led the Links with 15 points.
Omaha Westside 75, Lincoln East 44: The Class A No. 6 Warriors shot 62% from the field behind Chandler Meeks' 18 points in Omaha. Carter Glenn was 7-for-9 shooting to lead East with 16 points.
Bennington 59, Lincoln Christian 55: Tyler Leclair went 7-of-9 from the free-throw line as part of 14-point day and the Class B No. 9 Badgers held on at Lincoln Christian. Drew Beukelman and Easton Marshbanks had 22 and 20 points, respectively, to lead Christian.
Lincoln Lutheran 61, Sandy Creek 43: Joshua Puelz dropped 22 points on the Cougars, capitalizing on the Warriors' hot shooting. The Warriors outscored their opponent in every quarter and only allowed five Cougars to score.
Parkview Christian 59, Omaha Christian 39: Michael Ault scored 18 points to pace the Patriots to their ninth regular-season Frontier Conference championship in 10 years. Keshawn Moore also scored 16 for Parkview.
Weeping Water 58, College View 50: Garrett Fortney scored 26 points including four three-pointers, but Weeping Water got off to a hot start and led 31-24 at halftime. Carter Trumble added 11 points for the Eagles.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lincoln High 76, Papillion-La Vista 69, 2OT: Sophomore Kiana Wiley scored 19 points, including a pair of buckets in the extra sessions, and Kaysia Woods added 18 to lead the No. 10 Links to the victory. J'unti Franklin added 12 points, including seven in the OT periods.
Lincoln East 60, Omaha Westside 41: Haley Peterson scored 16 points and Ella Laessig added 11 as the Class A No. 9 Spartans won at home. East outscored the Warriors 38-15 in the first half.
Lincoln Southwest 73, Omaha Northwest 31: The Class A No. 4 Silver Hawks led by 16 at halftime, but came out of the break and scored 43 points. Freddie Wallace scored a game-high 19 points for Southwest.
Millard South 67, Lincoln Northeast 18: Class A No. 2 Millard South raced to a 29-7 run in the first quarter. Khloe Lemon led the Patriots with 16 points while Megan Belt had 16. Nyathak Gatluak led Northeast with eight points.
Omaha Central 73, Lincoln North Star 51: Sammy Leu and Dyvine Harris both scored in double digits for North Star. Leu led the Navigators with 14 points while Harris chipped in 11. Aaniya Webb led Class A No. 5 Omaha Central with 27 points.
Elba 44, College View 40, OT: The Eagles trailed for most of the first half, but came back to force overtime. The Bluejays outscored College View 8-4 in the extra period. Ava Foster scored 14 for the Eagles.