Prep glance: Lincoln Lutheran, Lincoln Christian boys advance in Centennial Conference tourney
Prep glance: Lincoln Lutheran, Lincoln Christian boys advance in Centennial Conference tourney

  Updated
The Lincoln Lutheran boys basketball team turned on the jets in the fourth quarter Monday to advance in the Centennial Conference Tournament.

Behind a 15-7 run in the final quarter, the Warriors defeated Columbus Scotus 45-39 at home, and will play at No. 2 seed Kearney Catholic on Tuesday.

Max Bartels sparked the late outburst, scoring six of his eight points in the fourth quarter alone. But it was Jonny Puelz who carried the ship, pouring in a game-high 26 points, including 14 in the first quarter. 

Micah Schlueter added eight points for the Warriors who also hit seven three-pointers with six of those coming from Puelz.

Lincoln Christian 71, Aquinas 43: Ethan Berrier and Easton Marshbanks combined to nearly outscore the Monarchs as Berrier led with a game-high 20 points. Marshbanks added 16 points. The Crusaders, who also got 11 points from Cohen Sand, made eight three-pointers.

Parkview Christian 72, Whiting, Iowa 9: A 31-2 opening quarter run and a 45-2 halftime lead led Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament's top-seeded team to an easy victory. Eleven different players scored for the Patriots, led by Toby Fulks' 13 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln Christian 62, Omaha Concordia 30: The Crusaders used a 15-1 second-quarter outburst to cruise to an opening-round win in the Centennial Conference Tournament. Christian had 14 different scorers, with Autumn Brester leading the pack with nine points while Lauren Swan added eight. 

Parkview Christian 62, Cedar Bluffs 12: Myllena De Sousa led the Patriots with 18 points, and Angel Chumber poured in 17. The Patriots' 11 wins are a school record. The previous mark was 10 from 2002-03.

