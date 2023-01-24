Prep glance: Lincoln Lutheran girls knock off No. 4 Bergan in Centennial Tournament

Jamison Wahl scored 13 points to help the Lincoln Lutheran girls basketball team overcome a four-point halftime deficit to edge Class C-2 No. 4 Archbishop Bergan 42-39 in the Centennial Conference Tournament on Tuesday.

Abby Wachal and Jenna Luebbe both added five points in the Warriors' win, which coach Jesse Bouwens called "an absolute great defensive effort" by his team.

Lutheran moves into the semifinals and will play Lincoln Christian on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. at Boys Town.

Lincoln North Star 58, Norfolk 19: Ani Leu and Kendall Anderson combined for 44 points as North Star went on a 21-2 run in the second quarter to pull away from the Panthers.

Lincoln East 53, Lincoln Southeast 30: Shandy Faalii recorded a game-high 14 points for Class A No. 7 Lincoln East, while Samantha Searcey scored 11 points for Southeast.

Lincoln Christian 52, Bishop Neumann 28: The Class C-1 No. 4 Crusaders allowed only five points in the second half of the Centennial Conference Tournament game. Kena Ailes had 16 points to lead Christian.

Parkview Christian 62, Omaha Christian 18: It was a balanced scoring effort from the Class D-2 No. 9 Patriots, who were led by Isabella Minatti's 18 points.

York 41, Crete 30: The Class B No. 3 Dukes forced 27 turnovers in a Central Conference Tournament win. Kiersten Portwine had 16 points for York; Mack Steur had 14 for Crete.

Seward 53, GI Northwest 42: After trailing at halftime, Seward outscored the Vikings 32-22 to earn the Central Conference Tournament win.

Elkhorn North 59, Waverly 32: Grace Thompson scored 18 points to lead Class B No. 2 Elkhorn North, which moves into the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament final vs. Norris.

Milford 39, Sutton 27: Tanya Miller and Izzy Yeackley both scored in double figures for the Class C-1 No. 8 Eagles.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lincoln Southeast 60, Lincoln East 41: The Knights used a 27-11 run in the second quarter to take control against the Class A No. 5 Spartans. Three Knights scored in double figures, led by Bangot Dak with 13 points.

Lincoln North Star 84, Norfolk 52: The Class A No. 10 Navigators got off to a fast start with a 28-10 run. For the game, the Gators shot 52% from the field.

Lincoln Lutheran 55, Archbishop Bergan 25: Ryan Hager had a game-high 15 points for Lincoln Lutheran in the Centennial Tournament game.

Norris 57, Waverly 42: Class B No. 9 Norris advanced to the EMC Tournament championship game with the win against the No. 5 Vikings.

Beatrice 71, Ralston 63: Beatrice overcame a 35-point performance from Ralston's Rex Buettenback to advance to the Trailblazer Conference Tournament semifinals.

Malcolm 70, Plattsmouth 46: The Class C-1 No. 7 Clippers got 22 points from Hayden Frank in the Trailblazer Tournament win.

Seward 53, Adams Central 39: The Bluejays shot out to a 14-1 lead and didn't look back in the Central Conference Tournament win.

Sutton 39, Milford 31, OT: Aidan Jones scored 10 points for the Mustangs as they have won back-to-back games.

BOYS WRESTLING

Omaha Bryan triangular: Lincoln North Star defeated Lincoln High 61-18, notching five pins. Omaha Bryan won both of its dual, 76-6 against the Links and 54-21 against North Star.

Lincoln Pius X 48, Lincoln Northeast 30: Pius X pulled away from a 24-24 tie through nine matches with four consecutive pins between the 152-182 weight classes.

BOYS SWIMMING

Lincoln East triangular: The Spartans won every event to earn dual victories against Lincoln Southeast (147-36) and Lincoln Northwest (150-12). Southeast added a 110-20 victory against Lincoln Northwest.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Lincoln East triangular: Southeast's Natalya Woods won the 200-yard freestyle, with teammate Arianna Woods finishing second. Natalya Woods also won the 500 freestyle. The Spartans defeated Southeast 102-84 and Lincoln Northwest 153-21, with Southeast defeating Northwest 150-21.