Prep glance: Lincoln Lutheran boys break through in fourth to upset No. 3 Auburn

Jonny Puelz scored 19 points to lead the Lincoln Lutheran boys to a 43-42 upset of Class C-1 No. 3 Auburn on Thursday in Auburn.

It was the first home-court loss for the Bulldogs in four years, with Puelz scoring nine of his 19 points in the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs led most of the way, and were up 34-30 heading into the fourth quarter before the Warriors outscored them 13-8.

Jack L'Heureux added eight points and Max Bartels chipped in six for Lutheran.

Skylar Roybal and Maverick Binder each had 15 points to lead Auburn.

Lincoln Southeast 54, Columbus 44: Wade Voss and Taye Moore scored 18 and 16 points, respectively, as the Knights rode a big run in the third quarter. Southeast led 29-28 at halftime before going on a 15-3 run in the third.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln Southeast 31, Columbus 26: Kya Branch scored a game-high 15 points and Nyaluak Dak added 10 for the to help the Knights rally in the fourth quarter. Southeast trailed 21-16 entering the final period before going on an 11-5 run.

Lincoln Lutheran 44, Auburn 25: Jenna Luebbe scored 11 and Katelynn Oxley had 10 points to lead the Class C-1 No. 3 Warriors. Their defense held the Bulldogs under double digits in each quarter. Olivia Swanson paced Auburn with seven points.

