Prep glance: Lincoln High girls dominate at Fremont for 12th straight win

The No. 3 Lincoln High girls basketball team dominated the second half to cruise to a 70-34 road win at Fremont on Saturday.

The Links outscored the Tigers 41-21 after the break — on 53% shooting in the half — to put the finishing touches on their 12th straight win. The Links also forced 21 turnovers.

Bri Robinson and Kiana Wiley each scored 16 points to lead Lincoln High, while Jailynn Brill added 13 and a game-high 9 rebounds.

Lincoln North Star 45, Lincoln Northeast 35: A 17-point lead at halftime was enough for the Navigators to upset the No. 7 Rockets. North Star held Northeast to just 35% shooting and was led in scoring by Sarah Gatwech and her 13 points. Doneelah Washington had 19 points and 16 rebounds for Northeast.

Parkview Christian 71, Boys Town 15: The No. 8 Patriots blitzed Boys Town for 54 first-half points in the quarterfinals of the Frontier Conference Tournament. Maria Pastrelo scored a season-high 21 for Parkview and tacked on five steals.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lincoln High 84, Fremont 42: Vincent Garrett scored 29 points to go along with seven rebounds, seven assists and five three-pointers for the No. 9 Links. Collin Nick and Bryson Faines also notched double-digit scoring efforts.

Louisville 65, Raymond Central 51: Four Lions scored in double figures to help defeat the Mustangs in the first round of the Capitol Conference Tournament. Wyatt Svoboda had 15 for the Mustangs.

BOYS WRESTLING

Plattsmouth Invite: Lincoln East was busy Saturday, with representatives in six of the first eight championship matches and walking away with seven titles and the team championship.

Scottie Meier (113 pounds), Noah Ingwersen (120), Joshua Shaner (126), Gabe Turman (132), Cole Toline (138), Westin Sherlock (152) and Landon Spivey (170) all won their divisions as the Spartans rolled to 243 team points.

Axel Lyman added a second-place mark at 220 pounds.

Lincoln High had a 12th-place finish with 26 points. Hser Htoo finished fifth for the Links at 132.

Midwest Classic: Lincoln North Star took fifth place and host Lincoln Northeast seventh at the Midwest Classic Duals. Lincoln Southeast finished sixth. Elkhorn South was perfect and took a 37-33 victory over South Sioux City in the championship dual. In a separate dual, Lincoln North Star defeated Lincoln Northeast 51-30. North Star finished the dual with six consecutive wins.

Centennial Conference: Levi McGrew, 145 pounds, and Jackson Cooley, 170, took first place to help Lincoln Christian to a third-place finish. Dominick Roth (120) added a third-place finish as the Crusaders recorded 117½ points. Lincoln Lutheran tied for fifth with 76 points. Keyden Uhrich (138), Rylen Uhrich (160) and Jackson Masek (285) all finished second for the Warriors.

Omaha Burke Invite: Lincoln Pius X finished sixth in a 15-team field. The Bolts had two individual champions with George Ivanov winning the 113-pound division and Sam Andres taking 170.