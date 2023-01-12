Prep glance: Lincoln High beats Northeast in HAC championship rematch

In a battle of two Class A top-10 teams, the No. 3 Lincoln High girls basketball team took down No. 8 Lincoln Northeast 53-44 at Northeast on Thursday night.

Thursday was a rematch of the HAC Tournament championship last month, which the Links won 64-56.

Kiana Wiley led all scorers with 16 points for the Links. Dyvine Harris and Jailynn Brill also scored in double digits.

Doneelah Washington led the Rockets with 14 points. The Links held Northeast to 32% shooting.

Lincoln Christian 37, Scotus CC 32: Down by two at halftime, the Crusasders rallied at home. Kena Ailes scored a game-high 17 points for Lincoln Christian.

Lincoln East 60, Kearney 53: Class A No. 9 Lincoln East got off to a fast start at home with a 20-9 first-quarter run. Three different Spartans scored in double figures with Regan Barnard recording a game-high 15 points.

Lincoln Pius X 47, Lincoln Southeast 22: Class A No. 6 Lincoln Pius X responded to a 10-8 first-quarter deficit with a 23-0 run and outscored the Knights 29-5 between the second and third quarters at home. Keeleigh Knobbe and Elsa Vedral led Pius X with eight points apiece.

Millard South 93, Bellevue West 91: The No. 2 Patriots and No. 1 Bellevue West combined for the second-highest scoring girls game in Nebraska history at Millard South. It's also the highest-scoring regulation girls game in state history.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lincoln Northeast 70, Lincoln High 55: TheClass A No. 9 Rockets were trailing by five at halftime at home before outscoring the fifth-ranked 49-29 in the second half. Christian Winn led the Rockets with 22 points. Vince Garrett and Collin Nick each had 11 points for the Links.

Lincoln East 75, Kearney 57: After being up just one point at halftime, Class A No. 7 East outscored Kearney 35-18 in the second half at home. Carter Mick had a game-high 21 points for East, one of four Spartans in double digits.

Lincoln Southeast 55, Lincoln Pius X 47: In a back-and-forth matchup at Pius X, the Knights were led by Wade Voss with team-high 13 points. Adam Searcey scored a game-high 15 points for the Thunderbolts.

Scouts CC 58, Lincoln Christian 53: The Crusaders had four players score in double figures at Christian, but it wasn't enough to slow done Scotus CC. Cohen Polen led the Shamrocks with a game-high 21 points. Luke Hovendick led the Crusaders with 15.

BOYS BOWLING

LPS City Championships: Carter Harmes became the first Lincoln Public Schools champion and helped Lincoln Southwest to the first team title Thursday at Sun Valley Lanes. Harmes bowled a 565 pinfall to win the individual title, while the Silver Hawks defeated Lincoln Southeast 3-1 for the team title. Lincoln Northeast's Carter Pierce finished second with a 560.

GIRLS BOWLING

LPS City Championships: Lincoln Northeast's Leah Christensen rolled a 499 to win the girls title. Christensen saved her best game for last with a 181 to finished with a 166.3 average. Lincoln North Star defeated Lincoln High 3-2 for the team title as the Navigators took home the inaugural trophy. Taylor Streich from Lincoln Southeast was second with 453.