Prep glance: Lincoln East overcomes Washington's big night to beat Northeast

Olivia Kugler paced Class A No. 4 Lincoln East with 11 points as the Spartans held off a hot-shooting performance from Lincoln Northeast's Doneelah Washington to earn a 58-34 girls basketball win Tuesday at Northeast.
Washington scored a game-high 21 points, but the Spartans opened the second half on a 13-3 run. Lincoln East led 31-18 at halftime.
Ella Laessig added nine points and Haley Peterson chipped in eight for the Spartans.
Lincoln North Star 70, Lincoln Southeast 47: Ninth-ranked North Star held Lincoln Southeast to six made field goals in the second half and got a game-high 23 points from Sammy Leu at North Star. North Star's Jaeden Webb scored 15 points, 10 in the first half when the Navigators rolled up 40 points, and Kylie Shottenkirk and Abby Krieser had 11 points each. Sam Searcey scored 16 points to lead Southeast.
Omaha Nation 48, Parkview Christian 28: The Patriots dropped their fourth straight game of the season against the Chiefs. Alexiah Anderson led the Patriots in scoring with 15 points on a perfect 4-for-4 shooting night and added in a team-high nine rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Parkview Christian 71, Omaha Nation 34: Jaheim Curry scored 15 points, Mark Lual had 14 and Parkview Christian rolled past Omaha Nation. The Patriots led 52-22 at halftime.
WRESTLING
Norris Invitational: Lincoln Christian's Isaac Wegrzyn made quick work of the 120-pound championship match, pinning Raymond Central's Cameron Shultz in 1 minute, 15 seconds. Wegrzyn added two more pins to his résumé with a 37-second pin in the quarterfinals. He also defeated Raymond Central's Elijah Nacke by pin (3:55) in the semifinals. The Crusaders finished eighth with 74 points. Jacob Byers took third place for the Crusaders, while Lane Ballard (182) and Anthony Roth (220) added a fourth-place finishes for Lincoln Christian.