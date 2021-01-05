Prep glance: Lincoln East overcomes Washington's big night to beat Northeast

Olivia Kugler paced Class A No. 4 Lincoln East with 11 points as the Spartans held off a hot-shooting performance from Lincoln Northeast's Doneelah Washington to earn a 58-34 girls basketball win Tuesday at Northeast.

Washington scored a game-high 21 points, but the Spartans opened the second half on a 13-3 run. Lincoln East led 31-18 at halftime.

Ella Laessig added nine points and Haley Peterson chipped in eight for the Spartans.

Lincoln North Star 70, Lincoln Southeast 47: Ninth-ranked North Star held Lincoln Southeast to six made field goals in the second half and got a game-high 23 points from Sammy Leu at North Star. North Star's Jaeden Webb scored 15 points, 10 in the first half when the Navigators rolled up 40 points, and Kylie Shottenkirk and Abby Krieser had 11 points each. Sam Searcey scored 16 points to lead Southeast.

Omaha Nation 48, Parkview Christian 28: The Patriots dropped their fourth straight game of the season against the Chiefs. Alexiah Anderson led the Patriots in scoring with 15 points on a perfect 4-for-4 shooting night and added in a team-high nine rebounds.

BOYS BASKETBALL