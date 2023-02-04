The Class A No. 6 Lincoln East boys basketball team led wire-to-wire to down Omaha Northwest 79-52 on Saturday in Omaha.

Lincoln East had four different players score in double figures. Carter Tempelmeyer and Carter Mick combined for 35 points. The Spartans improve to 14-4 and extend their winning streak to five.

Lincoln Southwest 75, Columbus 56: Chuck Love was the leading scorer for the Silver Hawks with 25 points. Lukas Helms added 13 points.

Bellevue West 73, Lincoln Pius X 49: Treyson Anderson tallied 21 points and 10 rebounds for the No. 7 Thunderbolts.

Lincoln Northeast 47, Kearney 32: Jalen Lang led the way for the Rockets, scoring 14 points. The Lincoln Northeast defense only gave up one point in the first quarter against Kearney. Christian Winn scored six of his 11 points in the fourth quarter for the Rockets.

Lincoln Lutheran 59, Hastings SC 47: The Class C-1 No. 7 Warriors outscored the Bluehawks 16-5 in the first quarter. Jonny Puelz had a team-high 15 points for Lutheran. Logan DeBoer and Ryan Hager each added 12 points. The Warriors extend their winning streak to seven games.

Lincoln High 67, Grand Island 60: Collin Nick was the leading scorer with 18 points for the Links. Lincoln High improves to 13-6 on the season. Bryson Faines chipped in with 14 points.

Aquinas 56, Lincoln Christian 46: The Monarchs had three different players score in double figures. Luke Hovendick scored a game-high 29 points for the Crusaders and made six threes. Aquinas closed the game out with a 17-8 run in the fourth quarter.

Milford 57, Sutton 46: Nelson Girmus's 17 points — 14 in the second half — led the Eagles to the win. Cayden Baker added 12.

Wahoo 46, Beatrice 38: Marcus Glock had 14 points and made two threes to lead the Class C-1 No. 2 Warriors against Class B No. 9 Beatrice. Wahoo improves to 18-1 and extends their winning streak to 14.

Malcolm 65, Yutan 50: The Clippers had five different players in double figures. Hayden Frank scored 15 points. Malcolm improves to 15-6 on the season.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln East 67, Omaha Northwest 39: The Class A No. 5 Spartans were led by Kaylee Denker, who scored 20 points. Lincoln East outscored Omaha Northwest 33-12 in the second and third quarters. Regan Barnard chipped in with 14 points.

Lincoln Southwest 34, Columbus 21: Brinly Christensen had a game-high 16 points for the Silver Hawks. The Lincoln Southwest defense gave up five points or less in three of the four quarters against Columbus. The Silver Hawks extend their winning streak to four games.

Lincoln High 78, Grand Island 17: Kiana Wiley paced the Links with 21 points in the win, scoring 13 of them in the first half. Lincoln High scored 36 in the second quarter. Bri Robinson also tacked on 14.

Lincoln North Star 42, Gretna 35: The Class A No. 10 Navigators were led by Kendall Anderson with a a game-high 13 points. North Star outscored Gretna 16-4 in the third quarter. Ani Leu added 11 points.

Kearney 54, Lincoln Northeast 48: The Bearcats outscored the Class A No. 8 Rockets 15-9 in the fourth quarter to take the win. Kiara Dutenhoffer scored a game-high 17 for Kearney, while Serena Heeren led Northeast with 10.

Omaha Marian 53, Lincoln Southeast 50: Samantha Searcey scored a team-high 16 points for Southeast. After trailing at halftime, the Crusaders outscored the Knights 29-17 in the second half. Anna Cramer had a game-high 18 for Marian.

Hastings SC 42, Lincoln Lutheran 37: The No. 4 Bluehawks were led by 12 points from Avery Kissinger on four three-pointers. Jenna Luebbe scored nine of her team-high 12 in the second half for the Warriors.

Bellevue West 50, Lincoln Pius X 34: Naomi White scored a game-high 26 points for Class A No. 2 Bellevue West. The Thunderbirds jumped out the gate with a 20-5 run in the first quarter that turned into a 30-9 halftime lead. Elsa Vedral led the Bolts with eight points.

Milford 51, Superior 34: Four players scored in double figures, led by Ayla Roth's 15 points, for the No. 7 Eagles to capture the Southern Nebraska Conference championship.