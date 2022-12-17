Prep glance: Led by Kolb, Southwest boys win Knight swimming invite

Lincoln Southwest's Aidin Kolb set a meet record of :46.57 in the boys 100-yard freestyle at the Knight Invite on Saturday at Lincoln Southeast, helping the Silver Hawks secure a first-place finish with a team score of 357.

Swimmers from Millard North and Omaha Westside broke the 500-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke, 100-yard freestyle and 200-yard freestyle relay records.

Kolb placed first in three events, the 200-yard medley relay alongside Cael Meranda, Tyler Reida and Austin Kamm, the 100-yard freestyle and the 400-yard freestlye relay with Reida, Frye and Collin Wilcynski.

In girls swimming, Lincoln East's Avari Wischhof placed first in the 100-yard backstroke. She also placed second in the 200-yard IM, 200-yard medley relay with Ashlea Johnson, Avery Smith and Kate Ost, and the 200-yard freestyle relay with Johnson, Ost and Maggie Kontras.

Omaha Westside finished first in girls swimming while Lincoln East and Lincoln Southwest settled for second and third place respectively.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bellevue West 68, Lincoln Northeast 45: Josiah Dotzler and Jaden Jackson each scored 14 points to lead the No. 1 Thunderbolts to a big fourth quarter and win over the Rockets. Porter Bazil had 11 for Northeast.

Lincoln Lutheran 58, Estherville Lincoln Central 47: A 13-5 third quarter helped the Warriors take control. Johnny Puelz and William Jurgens each scored 11 for Lutheran.

Lincoln Southwest 72, Millard West 65: Chuck Love's 21 points, along with 15 from Rylan Smith, helped the No. 6 Silver Hawks stave off a late comeback from the Wildcats.

Lincoln Christian 55, Archbishop Bergan 47: Luke Hovendick's 14 points, including five three-pointers, helped the Crusaders sneak by with the road win. Carter Hohlen also had eight.

Lincoln High 75, Omaha Westview 48: The Links jumped out to a 20-point lead in the first half and held steady. Bryson Faines and Justin Bolis each scored 16 points to lead the Links.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gretna 52, Lincoln Southeast 46: Aidan Pohlmann scored five of her team-high 10 in the fourth quarter to lead the Dragons. Sam Searcey led the Knights with 12.

Lincoln Pius X 59, Omaha Westside 39: Adison Markowski's 16 points led the No. 3 Thunderbolts to a resounding road win over the Warriors. Makenna Leisak also had 12.

Millard North 57, Lincoln North Star 40: The No. 5 Mustangs continued their undefeated start behind 16 points from Sara Harley. Ani Leu led the Navigators with 15.

Millard West 61, Lincoln Southwest 55: Brinly Christensen's 22 points tried to help the No. 6 Silver Hawks come back from a 19-point deficit, but Southwest fell short. Libby Hoffman had 15 for the Wildcats in the upset.

Bellevue West 76, Lincoln Northeast 72: Kenzie Melcher knocked down five three-pointers for a team-high 23 points in the No. 4 Thunderbolts' win. Doneelah Washington scored 27 with 22 rebounds for the Rockets.

Lincoln High 54, Omaha Westview 12: Kiana Wiley led the No. 2 Links with 13 points while Bri Robinson and Jailyn Brill each had 10.

Archbishop Bergan 45, Lincoln Christian 41: The Class C-2 No. 2 Knights needed 16 points from Carlee Hapke to hold on down the stretch. Kena Ailes led the Crusaders with 15.

WRESTLING

Wahoo Invite: George Ivanov (113), Sam Andres (170) and Joe Andreasen (182) each finished first in their respective weight classes for Lincoln Pius X. The Thunderbolts placed fourth in the 16-team invitational.