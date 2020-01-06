Prep glance: Late free throw dooms Parkview boys

Jalen Curry hit two free throws late to put the Parkview Christian boys basketball team ahead 56-54 in the waning seconds, but Omaha Nation's David Romo proved clutch.
Romo made a bucket and was fouled, hitting the ensuing free throw with 1 second remaining to upend the Patriots 57-56 in Lincoln on Monday night.
Omaha Nation raced to an opening-quarter, 20-9 lead before the Patriots responded with a 22-9 run to close out the half. Logan Page led Parkview Christian with a team-high 20 points. Curry and Jamal Smith added 12 points apiece for the Patriots.
In the girls game, Omaha Nation led 28-0 after the first quarter and didn't look back to hand Parkview Christian a 50-11 loss. Anessa Anderson led the Patriots with nine points.