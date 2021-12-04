Prep glance: Late bucket lifts Northeast girls past Papillion-La Vista

Friend Invitational: Lincoln Lutheran’s Grant Wells continued his early-season dominance, moving to 7-0 after finishing first in the 126-pound weight class. Wells picked up a 5-0 decision over Milford’s Conner Kohout in the title match. Ethan VanderTop added a third-place finish for the Warriors at 106 pounds.

Conestoga Invitational: Levi McGrew picked up two pinfalls and two decisions on his way to the 132-pound title for Lincoln Christian. Seth McGrew added a second-place mark at 145 pounds, dropping heartbreaking 11-9 decision in the championship match. The Crusaders finished sixth with 77 points.

SWIMMING

Beatrice Invitational: Lincoln Pius X's Jared Coffey won the 100-yard freestyle in 50.67 seconds, and then quickly turned around and won the 500 freestyle in 5:23.63 to lead the Thunderbolts, who won the boys team title.

The Thunderbolts' Sam Becker added wins in the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke. The Thunderbolts won nine events on the boys side.