Prep glance: Late bucket lifts Northeast girls past Papillion-La Vista

Yelaniya Bradley hit four three-pointers and finished with 22 points to lead the Lincoln Northeast girls basketball team to a 61-60 triumph over Papillion-La Vista on Saturday in South Sioux City.
Freshman Mya Montoya also hit four threes for the Rockets (2-0), who took a 61-60 lead with 12 seconds remaining.
Lincoln Pius X 62, North Platte 33: The Class A No. 7 Thunderbolts had 11 players score, including Makenna Lesiak with a team-high 11. Pius X shot 14-of-18 from the foul line.
Omaha Marian 44, Lincoln East 33: Ellie Bovaird led the Spartans with nine points in a losing effort.
Lincoln Southeast 53, Norfolk 45: Sophomore Samantha Searcey had a team-high 15 points for the Knights. Kaitlyn Freudenberg added 10 points for Southeast (1-1).
Lincoln High 57, Omaha Westside 32: Jailynn Brill scored 14 points, including 10 in the second half, and J'unti Franklin added 10 points for the No. 8 Links, who are off to a 2-0 start.
Lincoln Lutheran 57, Omaha Gross 28: Jenna Luebbe and Abby Wachal combined for 31 points to lead the Class C-1 No. 2 Warriors. Luebbe led the way with 19 and teammate Jordan Ernstmeyer pulled in a team-high eight rebounds.
South Sioux City 66, Lincoln North Star 51: Brooklyn Heineman scored 21 points and Aubree Van Berkum added 19 to lead the Cardinals in a home victory. Freshman Sarah Gatwech had 16 points for the Navigators.
College View 55, Boys Town 28: Nyanbay Puok was 8-of-10 from the free-throw line and finished with 18 points and Darian Horst added 15 points to lead College View.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lincoln Northeast 63, Papillion-La Vista 57: Christian Winn had a game-high 20 points and hit four three-pointers for the Rockets against the No. 9 Monarchs. Porter Bazil and Gatran Gatnoor each scored 10 points for Northeast.
Lincoln North Star 71, South Sioux City 47: Four players — Brennon Clemons, Jake Hilkeman, K.G. Gatwech and Cooper Wesslund — finished in double figures for North Star. Clemmons had 16 points and grabbed five rebounds.
Lincoln Pius X 61, North Platte 41: Sam and Jack Hastreiter each scored in double figures, Sam leading the Class A No. 3 Thunderbolts in scoring with 15 and Jack with 14.
Columbus 76, Lincoln High 72, 2OT: Junior Collin Nick had 20 points to lead the Links.
Bellevue West 80, Lincoln Southeast 58: B.J. Bradford, Taye Moore and Wade Voss combined for 37 points for the Knights in their loss to the top-ranked Thunderbirds.
Norfolk Catholic 53, Lincoln Lutheran 37: Freshman Ryan Hager scored a team-high 18 points for the Warriors.
WRESTLING
Lincoln Pius X Invitational: Lincoln Pius X's gold team finished second and the green team fifth. George Ivanov, wrestling for the gold squad, finished 2-0 at 106 pounds to place first. Teammate Cole Schulzkump (145) finished first at 4-0, Luke Andres (152) won his class via technical fall and Matt Bohy (220) won by technical fall. Beatrice won the team title.
Kearney Invitational: Lincoln Southwest finished third and had two champions. Tony Phillips (106 pounds) finished with a 4-0 record and Kash Bates (132) swept through with a 5-0 record. Lincoln Southeast's Caleb Durr defeated Scottsbluff's Mason Wagner via technical fall to win a title at 138. The Knights placed sixth.
Vern Ekfelt Invitational: Lincoln High finished ninth at the Omaha North tournament. The Links' Palmer Hamric finished second at 160 pounds and Trevor Dragoo was fifth at 220. Omaha North won the team crown.
Friend Invitational: Lincoln Lutheran’s Grant Wells continued his early-season dominance, moving to 7-0 after finishing first in the 126-pound weight class. Wells picked up a 5-0 decision over Milford’s Conner Kohout in the title match. Ethan VanderTop added a third-place finish for the Warriors at 106 pounds.
Conestoga Invitational: Levi McGrew picked up two pinfalls and two decisions on his way to the 132-pound title for Lincoln Christian. Seth McGrew added a second-place mark at 145 pounds, dropping heartbreaking 11-9 decision in the championship match. The Crusaders finished sixth with 77 points.
SWIMMING
Beatrice Invitational: Lincoln Pius X's Jared Coffey won the 100-yard freestyle in 50.67 seconds, and then quickly turned around and won the 500 freestyle in 5:23.63 to lead the Thunderbolts, who won the boys team title.
The Thunderbolts' Sam Becker added wins in the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke. The Thunderbolts won nine events on the boys side.
The Pius X girls also enjoyed a first-place finish in the team standings. Emily Heasty (200 freestyle) and Elise Coffey (500 freestyle) won their respective races to pace the Thunderbolts.