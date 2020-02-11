Prep glance: Krieser's 22 points lead Lincoln North Star girls over Omaha Northwest

Abby Krieser had 22 points, including 13 in the second half, to lead the Lincoln North Star girls to a 57-55 victory over Omaha Northwest (14-8) on Tuesday at North Star.
Krieser scored 10 points in the third quarter to help the Navigators (7-13) take a 47-43 lead with eight minutes remaining.
Kylie Shottenkirk and Dyvine Harris each added 10 points for North Star.
Lincoln Pius X 66, Elkhorn 39: The Class A No. 2 Thunderbolts put together a pair of 8-0 runs to sprint past Elkhorn at Bishop Flavin Gym. Leading 17-12 at the end of the first quarter, the Thunderbolts used defensive pressure and the first of the decisive runs in the second quarter to break the game open. Pius X's Alexis Markowski led all scorers with 19 points, with her sister, Adison Markowski, adding 12 of her own.
Humphrey St. Francis 54, Aquinas 31: Junior Allison Weidner scored a game-high 20 points and Class D-2 No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis used a third-quarter surge to pull away at Aquinas. The Flyers (19-2) had a three-point lead at halftime, but Weidner, a Nebraska recruit, provided a spark on defense and St. Francis went on a 22-5 run. Senior Macey Thege led the Monarchs (11-10) with nine points.
Boys Town 37, Parkview Christian 13: Parkview Christian remained winless with a loss at home. Boys Town junior Leela Brownrigg had 14 points and Lisette Nava added eight. Boys Town (8-10) held the Patriots to just two first-half points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lincoln Pius X 62, Elkhorn 43: Kolbe Rada and Sam Hoiberg combined for 47 of Lincoln Pius X's 62 points as the host Thunderbolts steamrolled their way to a win. Rada scored a game-high 26 points and Hoiberg 21. Elkhorn was led by Caden Schutte with 12 points.
Lincoln Lutheran 46, Archbishop Bergan 43: Three players reached double figures for Lincoln Lutheran, including a game-high 17 points from Joshua Puelz to beat Archbishop Bergan in Lincoln. The Warriors also got contributions from Tice Jenkins (15 points) and Luke Volin, who scored 10.
Boys Town 61, Parkview Christian 42: Four players reached double digits as visiting Boys Town rolled past Class D-2 No. 4 Parkview Christian. Leading 30-25 at halftime, the Class C-1 Cowboys outscored the Patriots 14-5 in the third quarter to pull away. Uzziah Freeman had a game-high 17 points for Boys Town. Jalen Curry and Anthony Goehring led Parkview with 10 points apiece.