Prep glance: Krieser's 22 points lead Lincoln North Star girls over Omaha Northwest

Abby Krieser had 22 points, including 13 in the second half, to lead the Lincoln North Star girls to a 57-55 victory over Omaha Northwest (14-8) on Tuesday at North Star.

Krieser scored 10 points in the third quarter to help the Navigators (7-13) take a 47-43 lead with eight minutes remaining.

Kylie Shottenkirk and Dyvine Harris each added 10 points for North Star.

Lincoln Pius X 66, Elkhorn 39: The Class A No. 2 Thunderbolts put together a pair of 8-0 runs to sprint past Elkhorn at Bishop Flavin Gym. Leading 17-12 at the end of the first quarter, the Thunderbolts used defensive pressure and the first of the decisive runs in the second quarter to break the game open. Pius X's Alexis Markowski led all scorers with 19 points, with her sister, Adison Markowski, adding 12 of her own.

