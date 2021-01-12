Prep glance: Kraan's 20-point outing helps Parkview Christian remain undefeated

The Parkview Christian boys basketball team continued its undefeated season with a 56-39 win against Johnson County Central in the MUDECAS Tournament on Tuesday in Beatrice.
The win boosts the Class D-2 Patriots to 10-0. Senior team captain Tom Kraan led Parkview Christian with 20 points.
Brownell Talbot 71, College View 43: The Eagles never dug out of an early 16-point hole despite Garret Fortney (18 points) and Ethan Halfhill combining for 30 points.
Elkhorn South 70, Lincoln High 55: Livon Ramsey's 22-point game wasn't enough for the Links, who were outscored 24-16 in a costly fourth quarter.
Lincoln East 57, Grand Island 50: Carter Glenn had 27 points, including 10 in the Spartans' 25-point third quarter to lead the Spartans on the road. Joe Marfisi added 13 points.
Lincoln Lutheran 53, Elmwood-Murdock 29: Behind a trio of double-digit scorers — Joshua Duitsman (13 points), Joshua Puelz (12) and Jonny Puelz (10) — the Warriors rolled. Nate Rust led the Knights with 11 points.
Omaha Benson 69, Lincoln Southeast 62: Ajantae Hogan scored a team-high 17 points, but the Knights were outscored 41-27 in the second half. Marcus Shakeer had a game-high 27 points for the Bunnies.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lincoln Pius X 74, Bellevue West 39: Alexis Markowski had 18 of her game-high 29 points in the first half as the Class A No. 1 Pius X bolted to a 24-5 run in the first quarter. Jillian Aschoff chipped in 11 points and nine assists, while Adison Markowski added 11 points for the Thunderbolts.
Lincoln Lutheran 42, Elmwood-Murdock 21: The Class C-1 No. 7 Warriors (10-1) won their 10th straight game, a dominating victory over the Knights. The Warriors led 25-4 at halftime and allowed no points in the second quarter. The team forced 30 turnovers. Jami Wahl was the Warriors' leading scorer with 10 points.
Omaha Benson 60, Lincoln Southeast 46: The Bunnies were quick out of the gate, leading 16-6 after the first quarter and 34-15 at halftime. Jesani Green scored seven of her game-high 15 points in the first half for the Bunnies. Nyaluak Dak and Brittany Wulf paced Lincoln Southeast with 14 points apiece.
Brownell Talbot 36, College View 19: Brownell Talbot used a 12-3 run in the third quarter to separate itself from the Eagles. Molly Clark led Brownell Talbot with 13 points. Ava Foster and Emma Bermeo had five points apiece for College View.
BOYS SWIMMING
North Star Triangular: Lincoln Southwest dominated both Lincoln North Star and Kearney, winning 10 of the 12 events to complete the sweep. The Silver Hawks beat the Bearcats 63-36 while defeating the Navigators 74-23. Tyler Reida and Tommy Palmer each won two individual events, Reida taking the 50-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke, Palmer the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Each swimmer also was part of the winning 200 freestyle relay, and Reida helped the 400 freestyle relay to victory.
GIRLS SWIMMING
North Star Triangular: Lincoln Southwest won all 12 events to defeat both Kearney and Lincoln North Star in dominating fashion. Lanyon Mlinek and Isabella Morales won the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke, respectively, while Morales also won the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Each also was part of the 200 freestyle relay, and Mlinek took part in the 400 freestyle relay.