Prep glance: Kraan's 20-point outing helps Parkview Christian remain undefeated

Omaha Benson 69, Lincoln Southeast 62: Ajantae Hogan scored a team-high 17 points, but the Knights were outscored 41-27 in the second half. Marcus Shakeer had a game-high 27 points for the Bunnies.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln Pius X 74, Bellevue West 39: Alexis Markowski had 18 of her game-high 29 points in the first half as the Class A No. 1 Pius X bolted to a 24-5 run in the first quarter. Jillian Aschoff chipped in 11 points and nine assists, while Adison Markowski added 11 points for the Thunderbolts.

Lincoln Lutheran 42, Elmwood-Murdock 21: The Class C-1 No. 7 Warriors (10-1) won their 10th straight game, a dominating victory over the Knights. The Warriors led 25-4 at halftime and allowed no points in the second quarter. The team forced 30 turnovers. Jami Wahl was the Warriors' leading scorer with 10 points.

Omaha Benson 60, Lincoln Southeast 46: The Bunnies were quick out of the gate, leading 16-6 after the first quarter and 34-15 at halftime. Jesani Green scored seven of her game-high 15 points in the first half for the Bunnies. Nyaluak Dak and Brittany Wulf paced Lincoln Southeast with 14 points apiece.