Prep glance: Knight girls upset Class A No. 7 Millard West

The Lincoln Southeast girls basketball team bounced back from a Thursday night loss by knocking off Class A No. 7 Millard West 53-45 on the road Saturday night.
The Knights led wire-to-wire, leading 26-14 at halftime, and scored 20 in the fourth quarter to seal the win over the Wildcats.
Nyalauk Dak scored a game-high 15 points — 12 in the first half — for Southeast, and Kaitlyn Freudenberg scored 12.
Anna Long and Samantha Searcey also chipped in nine points apiece.
Lincoln High 51, Omaha Central 49: Jailyn Brill had a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Class A No. 3 Links to a comeback win. The Links held the Eagles to just four points in the fourth quarter. Bri Robinson had a team-high three assists for Lincoln High.
Lincoln Northeast 57, Elkhorn South 41: Doneelah Washington scored a game-high 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting for the Class A No. 8 Rockets. Khadijah Phillips filled the stat sheet for Northeast with seven points, eight assists and six rebounds. Jaeden Webb added 12 points.
Millard North 69, Lincoln East 44: Sara Harley led Class A No. 4 Millard North with 16 points. The Mustangs held Lincoln East to just 15 points in the first half. Regan Barnard led the No. 9 Spartans with a game-high 17.
Millard South 53, Lincoln Pius X 51: In a showdown of Class A top-10 teams, No. 2 Millard South hit clutch free throws in the fourth quarter. Khloe Lemon had a game-high 18 points for the Patriots. Elsa Vedral led the No. 6 Thunderbolts with 14 points. Lincoln Pius X led at the end of the first, second and third quarters, but couldn't close it out.
Norris 60, Crete 26: Ade Tidball led the Class B No. 5 Titans with 12 points, all on three-pointers. Norris poured in the points from long range — 12 of 22 baskets came from beyond the arc — at home to improve to 10-2. Tidball was one of six Titans to hit at least one three-pointer. Grace Kohler added 10.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lincoln Southeast 76, Millard West 70, OT: Four different players for the Knights scored in double figures. In overtime, the Knights went on a 14-8 run to end the Wildcats' comeback attempt. Wade Voss scored a game-high 23 points for Southeast.
Elkhorn South 62, Lincoln Northeast 46: Christian Winn had a game-high 18 points for the Class A No. 9 Rockets. The Storm pulled away with a 39-26 second-half run. Elkhorn South had a balanced attack with four different players scoring in double figures.
Omaha Skutt 69, Lincoln Lutheran 51: Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt got off to a fast start with a 22-3 run in the first quarter. JJ Ferrin had a game-high 30 points for the SkyHawks. Jonny Puelz was the Warrior leading scorer with 22 points.
SWIMMING
Gene Cotter Invitational: The Lincoln Northeast boys took home the team title with multiple event winners. Carson Piippo won the 50-yard freestyle in 22.45 seconds, and Trevor Vocasek finished first in 100 butterfly at :53.32. They were both members of the winning 200 freestyle relay that finished in 1:32.08. Lincoln High was seventh and Lincoln Northwest ninth.
The Northeast girls also finished in fourth. Elise Maxwell won two different events, the 100 butterfly (1:00.28) and 200 individual medley (2:14.92). Lincoln North Star, Lincoln High and Lincoln Northwest finished eighth, ninth and 10th.