Prep glance: Kissinger scores 30 as Ashland-Greenwood makes another statement

The Class C-1 No. 1-ranked Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team both stayed perfect and made another statement on Monday.

Brooks Kissinger scored 30 points, and the Bluejays downed No. 7 Auburn 55-36 in a rematch of last season's thrilling C-1 state championship game.

It's another notch on the belt of Ashland-Greenwood, which defeated then-No. 1 Wahoo on Dec. 20, and is 8-0 this season.

In last season's state final, Ashland-Greenwood defeated Auburn 36-33 on a buzzer-beating three-pointer in overtime at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

On Monday, the Bluejays broke open the game by outscoring the Bulldogs 19-8 in the second quarter to lead 27-14 at halftime.

Cougar Konzem added eight points for Ashland-Greenwood. Maverick Binder had 14 points for Auburn, which fell to 5-3 this season.

