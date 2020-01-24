Prep glance: Kearney's strong first quarter helps Bearcats upset No. 5 Pius X

The Class A No. 5 Lincoln Pius X boys basketball team was never able to recover from the wrong side of a lopsided opening eight minutes, falling to Kearney 73-67 on Friday night at Lincoln Pius X High School.
Kearney stormed out to a 24-9 lead in the first quarter, and while the Thunderbolts either outscored or tied the Bearcats in each of the next three quarters, it wasn't enough to swing the outcome back in Pius X's favor.
The loss marks the second consecutive defeat for Pius X, which began the season 11-0.
Kolbe Rada led the way for the Thunderbolts with 17 points, followed by Sam Hoiberg's 13, and Charlie Hoiberg's 11.
Trailing 38-24, Pius X trimmed a healthy amount from the deficit, outscoring Kearney 23-15 to pull within six points before the fourth quarter, but the Thunderbolts were unable to make a push in the final period.
Kearney's Seth Stroh netted a game-high 20 points.
Lincoln Southeast 70, Fremont 41: Ajantae Hogan had 20 points as the Knights rolled the Tigers at Southeast High School. Southeast held Fremont to just 14 points in the first half — including just four in the first quarter — as the Knights stormed to a 38-14 lead heading into halftime. Taveon Thompson also reached double digits for Southeast with 10 points. Carter Sintek led Fremont with 11 points.
Norfolk 57, Lincoln High 41: Three players scored in double digits for Norfolk including a team-high 16 points from Tyson Stelling to lead the Panthers at Lincoln High. Aside from Stelling, Cameron Eisenhauer scored 14 points while teammate Kallan Herman scored 13. Jaxon Barber was the star for Lincoln High, scoring a game-high 18 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lincoln Pius X 67, Kearney 47: The Class A No. 2 Thunderbolts started fast at home behind Jillian Aschoff, who scored 11 of her 17 points in the first quarter as Pius X took a 21-7 lead. Alexis Markowski had a game-high 32 points, including 10 in the second quarter and 11 in the third, to help the Bolts hold off the Bearcats the rest of the way. Aspen Rusher led Kearney with 21 points.
Lincoln High 53, Norfolk 41: The Links benefited from Nyayongah Gony's 27 points and an 11-2 run to end the game to pull away from Norfolk at Lincoln High. Kaysia Woods added 15 points for the Class A No. 9 Links, who improve to 10-3 with the win.
Fremont 81, Lincoln Southeast 50: Senior Sydney Golladay and sophomore Taylor McCabe each hit five three-pointers to lead the Class No. 8 Tigers. Golladay finished with 24 points and six assists and McCabe had 17 points. Senior Mackenzie Toomey led the Knights with 18 points.