Prep glance: Kearney's strong first quarter helps Bearcats upset No. 5 Pius X

Lincoln Southeast 70, Fremont 41: Ajantae Hogan had 20 points as the Knights rolled the Tigers at Southeast High School. Southeast held Fremont to just 14 points in the first half — including just four in the first quarter — as the Knights stormed to a 38-14 lead heading into halftime. Taveon Thompson also reached double digits for Southeast with 10 points. Carter Sintek led Fremont with 11 points.

Norfolk 57, Lincoln High 41: Three players scored in double digits for Norfolk including a team-high 16 points from Tyson Stelling to lead the Panthers at Lincoln High. Aside from Stelling, Cameron Eisenhauer scored 14 points while teammate Kallan Herman scored 13. Jaxon Barber was the star for Lincoln High, scoring a game-high 18 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln Pius X 67, Kearney 47: The Class A No. 2 Thunderbolts started fast at home behind Jillian Aschoff, who scored 11 of her 17 points in the first quarter as Pius X took a 21-7 lead. Alexis Markowski had a game-high 32 points, including 10 in the second quarter and 11 in the third, to help the Bolts hold off the Bearcats the rest of the way. Aspen Rusher led Kearney with 21 points.