Prep glance: Jurgens lifts Lutheran boys into Centennial championship game

Will Jurgens hit three big three-point shots in the second half for Lincoln Lutheran boys basketball team in the Warriors' 59-45 win over Class C-1 No. 5 Omaha Concordia in the Centennial Conference Tournament semifinals on Friday at Boys Town.

Jurgens led the Warriors with 13 points. The Lutheran defense locked up Concordia during a 39-22 run in the second half.

Lutheran will play for the tournament championship on Saturday.

Crete 59, Seward 37: The Class B No. 4 Cardinals defense shut down the Bluejays, allowing only 14 points in the second half. Crete is now 15-2 as it moves on to face Lincoln Lutheran in the Central Conference Tournament championship.

York 60, Aurora 38: Class B No. 6 York shot 24-of-51 from the floor and led wire to wire. Garrett Ivey scored 21 points, including hitting 5 of 6 three-pointers. The Dukes advance to the championship of the Central Conference Tournament.

Wilber-Clatonia 38, Milford 31: Heading into the fourth quarter tied, the Wolverines went on a 15-8 run to finish off the Eagles.

New Class B scoring leader: Platteview’s Connor Millikan, whose team plays at Wahoo on Saturday in the Trailblazer Conference final, became Class B’s career scoring leader with 31 points in Thursday’s overtime win over Beatrice in the semifinals.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln East 49, Lincoln Southwest 37: The Class A No. 7 Spartans had a quick start against the Silver Hawks with a 16-6 run in the first quarter. Regan Barnard scored a game-high 17 points for Lincoln East. The Spartans are now on a three-game winning streak. Brinly Christensen had 13 points for Lincoln Southwest.

Lincoln North Star 55, Kearney 52: Sarah Gatwech had a game-high 19 points for the Navigators. The freshman duo of Ani Leu and Kendall Anderson chipped in a combined 27 points for North Star.

Fremont 54, Lincoln Southeast 46: Samantha Searcey was the leading scorer for the Knights with 14 points. Lincoln Southeast forced 19 turnovers, but Jenna McClain had a near double-double for Fremont with 24 points and nine rebounds.

Milford 50, Wilber-Clatonia 15: The Class C-1 No. 8 Eagles shut out the Wolverines in the second quarter. Ayla Roth had a game-high 24 points. Milford improved to 16-4 on the season.