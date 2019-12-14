Prep glance: Janssen scores 24 to lead East boys to road win; Silver Hawks sweep swimming titles

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln Christian 50, Sutton 32: Olivia Hollenbeck scored 13 points and Christian was able to pull away in the second half. "They hung around, but we were able to pull away in the third quarter due to defensive pressure and effective scoring" said Christian coach Nick Orduna.

Lincoln East 90, Omaha Northwest 44: Senior point guard Charley Bovaird had a game-high 25 points on seven three-pointers to lead the No. 3 Spartans.

Omaha Benson 51, Lincoln Southeast 20: Benson outscored Southeast 34-10 in the second half to pull away at home, highlighted by a shutout in the third quarter. Kiera Estima led the way for the Bunnies with 15 points. Kennedy Kirkendall led Southeast with eight.

Omaha Burke 62, Lincoln Northeast 44: Three players reached double digits for Omaha Burke, including a 21 from Aanaya Harris. Seton Hall commit McKenna Minter of Northeast had a game-high 27 points.

SWIMMING

Columbus Invitational: Lincoln Southwest swept the boys and girls team titles behind several strong performances Saturday in Columbus.