Prep glance: Janssen scores 24 to lead East boys to road win; Silver Hawks sweep swimming titles

Jett Janssen scored 24 points and Carter Glenn added 11 to lead the Lincoln East boys basketball team to a 69-60 win at Omaha Northwest on Saturday.
The Spartans built a 17-point lead through three quarters. Jamar Bowden-Lovelace had 22 points for Northwest.
Lincoln Southwest 63, Aurora 55: Brayton Christensen had 22 points and teammate Jared Bohrer had 19 as Lincoln Southwest got the road win. The Silver Hawks outscored the Huskies 27-16 in the second half.
Omaha Burke 58, Lincoln Northeast 57: Michael Payne and David Moreano both scored 12 points to lead the Bulldogs, who shot 62% from the field in the first half. Carson Busch led the Rockets with 17 points.
Omaha Benson 65, Lincoln Southeast 64, OT: Marcus Shakeer scored a team-high 20 points and hit the game-winning free throws to lead the Bunnies. Ajantae Hogan led the Knights with 20 points while teammate Max Renn helped with 14 points.
Lincoln Lutheran 58, Milford 40: Lutheran outscored the Eagles 15-6 in the fourth quarter to pull away in Milford. The Warriors were led by Joshua Peulz with 16 points and Kyle Luebbe with 14. Micah Hartwig scored 14 points for Milford.
Sutton 62, Lincoln Christian 45: Cale Wiseman hit four threes and finished with 18 points as Sutton turned a one-point halftime deficit into a 17-point win. Justin Bubak scored 17 points for Christian, and Drew Beukelman added 12.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lincoln Christian 50, Sutton 32: Olivia Hollenbeck scored 13 points and Christian was able to pull away in the second half. "They hung around, but we were able to pull away in the third quarter due to defensive pressure and effective scoring" said Christian coach Nick Orduna.
Lincoln East 90, Omaha Northwest 44: Senior point guard Charley Bovaird had a game-high 25 points on seven three-pointers to lead the No. 3 Spartans.
Omaha Benson 51, Lincoln Southeast 20: Benson outscored Southeast 34-10 in the second half to pull away at home, highlighted by a shutout in the third quarter. Kiera Estima led the way for the Bunnies with 15 points. Kennedy Kirkendall led Southeast with eight.
Omaha Burke 62, Lincoln Northeast 44: Three players reached double digits for Omaha Burke, including a 21 from Aanaya Harris. Seton Hall commit McKenna Minter of Northeast had a game-high 27 points.
SWIMMING
Columbus Invitational: Lincoln Southwest swept the boys and girls team titles behind several strong performances Saturday in Columbus.
The Silver Hawks' Isabella Morales won two events, including the 100-yard breaststroke and the 500 freestyle (5 minutes, 18.43 seconds). Senior Marti Walstad won the 100 freestyle (:56.49) and the Hawks swept the three relays.
The Southwest boys received a boost from 14 top-three finishes, including a win in the 400 freestyle relay.
Ethan Newland (100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke), Logan Kempf (50 freestyle) and Lucas Welsh (500 freestyle) won events for the Lincoln Pius X boys, who finished in second place.
The Thunderbolt girls also placed second. Olivia Theil (200 freestyle), Isabelle Owens (100 backstroke) and Caroline Phelan (diving) led the way with victories.
Larry Hill Ram Relays: The Lincoln East girls won four relay events en route to a second-place finish at Ralston High School.
The Spartans finished with 290 points, edging Elkhorn/Elkhorn South by four points. Omaha Marian won with 308.
East won the 400 freestyle (Ashlea Johnson, Michelle Kang, Aubrey Fornander and Sophia Holz), 200 freestyle (Jillian Altmaier, Alaina Agnew, Hattie Vyhlidal and Sydney Moore), 850 freestyle (Moore, Altmaier, Ella Winjum and Payton Kollmorgen) and 200 breaststroke (Ava Hunt, Agnew, Vyhlidal and Johnson) relays.
The Lincoln Southeast girls had 98 points and Lincoln Northeast finished with 88.
East (258 points) finished third on the boys side behind Elkhorn/Elkhorn South (314) and Creighton Prep (306).
Ian Paup, Matthew Schlegelmilch, Benjamin Morgan and Charles Roberts teamed up to win the 400 freestyle relay and Cael Dice, Mason Schroeder, Seth Lee and Paup combined to win the 400 medley relay.
The Southeast boys finished with 124 points and Northeast finished with 120.
WRESTLING
Holdrege Duster Scramble: Lincoln Southwest rolled to the team title behind five first-place finishes.
Landan McLaughlin (113 pounds), Kash Bates (120), Ryan Mazour (138), Ethan Carstens (160) and Blake Baker (170) each won titles for the Silver Hawks, who finished with 219½ points.
Bates, a freshman, pinned each of his five opponents at 120, while Baker pinned each of his three foes at 170.
Council Bluffs Classic: Lincoln East’s Brandon Baustert won a 6-1 decision over Kearney’s Archer Heelen in the 113-pound final to help the Spartans secure a fifth-place finish in the 40-team tournament in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Maxx Mayfield (152) also claimed an individual title for East, winning via a 5-3 decision over Omaha Skutt’s Nicholas Stoltenberg. The Spartans’ Grant Lyman placed second (170), while Keith Smith (106) and Breckin Sperling (145) secured third-place.
East racked up 362 team points for the top-five performance, while Liberty (Missouri) won the tournament with 565.6 points. Millard South (480.5) finished second.
North Bend Central Invitational: Four champions led to Aquinas taking the team title in the 15-team tournament. Lincoln Christian finished 11th.