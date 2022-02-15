 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep glance: Hunzeker powers Southwest to third straight victory

Senior guard Ben Hunzeker scored a game-high 21 points for the Lincoln Southwest boys basketball team in a 73-66 win over Lincoln High. The win marks the Silver Hawks' third straight victory while Lincoln High has now dropped three straight.

Junior guard Rylan Smith (13) and senior forward Jamison Focht (12) also scored in double-digits for Southwest.

The Silver Hawks mounted an early lead in the first half, going up 34-25 at halftime.

Juniors Elvis Nguyen, Vincent Garrett and Collin Nick combined for 51 of Lincoln High's 66 points. Nguyen scored a team-high 20 points, Garrett scored 16 and Nick put up 15.

Lincoln East 76, Omaha Northwest 34: Carter Tempelmeyer scored 12 of his 15 points in the first half in the blowout win for the Spartans. East put the game away with a 29-4 run in the third quarter. 

Boys basketball scores, 2/15

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln Pius X 50, Lincoln Southeast 31: Sara Iburg led a balanced scoring attack from the Class A No. 7 Thunderbolts with 11 points. Adison Markowski had seven points. Nyaluak Dak scored 10 points for the Knights.

