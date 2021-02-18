Prep glance: Hunzeker helps Southwest boys finish strong in second half

Ben Hunzeker had seven assists along with a game-high 15 points to lead the Lincoln Southwest boys basketball team to a 58-44 victory against Omaha South on Thursday in Omaha.

The Silver Hawks trailed 29-25 at halftime, but overcame first-half shooting woes and held Omaha South to 15 second-half points.

Four players finished in double figures for Southwest. Tyler Selletin added eight rebounds to his 13-point performance. Rylan Smith, who had 12 points, also pitched in with six assists and five boards. Jared Bohrer added 12 points.

College View 70, Elba 31: Garrett Fortney's season-high 34 points and 11 rebounds helped carry the Eagles to victory. Teammate Carter Trumble tacked on 11 points.