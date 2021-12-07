Prep glance: Hunzeker does first-half work as Southwest boys trump Norfolk

Ben Hunzeker scored 11 of his 16 points in a big first half for Class A No. 8 Lincoln Southwest, and the Silver Hawks rolled to a 66-55 boys basketball win Tuesday at Norfolk.

The Silver Hawks led 39-26 at halftime and cruised from there.

Rylan Smith had 13 points for Southwest, and Lukas Helms added 12. Kamari Moore led the Panthers with 20 points.

College View 58, Cedar Bluffs 16: Ten of College View's 11 players scored in the rout over Cedar Bluffs at home. Carter Trumble led the Eagles with 14 points, while Garrett Fortney had 11.

Lincoln Christian 64, Seward 42: Gage Hohlen's 13 points led the Crusaders to a big win after a strong first half on defense. They held Seward to just 16 points in the first half to lead 33-16. Luke Hovendick scored 10 for Christian, while Leighton Limback led the Bluejays with a game-high 16.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln Southwest 50, Norfolk 25: Freddie Wallace scored a game-high 13 points to lead the No. 5 Silver Hawks. Brinly Christensen was the only other Southwest player in double figures with 11, and Kennadi Williams added eight.