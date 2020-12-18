Prep glance: Hunzeker, Bohrer lead Silver Hawks past No. 10 Southeast

Ben Hunzeker and Jared Bohrer dominated offensively Friday with 23 and 20 points, respectively, to lead the Lincoln Southwest boys basketball team to a 72-66 over Class A No. 10 Lincoln Southeast on Friday at Southwest.
The Silver Hawks overcame a 34-33 halftime deficit with a 26-19 fourth-quarter performance.
Grand Island CC 54, Lincoln Christian 35: Drew Beukelman and Easton Marshbanks had nine points apiece to lead the Crusaders in the road loss.
GIRLS HOOPS
Lincoln East 64, Grand Island 18: The Class A No. 8 Spartans opened the game with a 32-point first quarter and allowed only eight points in the first half. Haley Peterson and Olivia Kugler led East with 14 and 13 points, respectively.
Lincoln Lutheran 37, Syracuse 29: Senior forward Addi Ernstmeyer led the scoring attack for the Warriors with 10 points. Junior guard Shanae Bergt was the second-leading scorer with nine. For the Rockets, Lindsey Moss had seven points.
Lincoln Southwest 60, Lincoln Southeast 22: Kate Dilsaver led the Class A No. 3 Silver Hawks with 16 points in the season opener. "I was really happy with the way we played after we got adjusted to the pace, especially in the second half," Southwest coach Jeff Rump said. Sam Searcey and Liv Bollen each scored eight points to lead the Knights.
Grand Island CC 57, Lincoln Christian 24: C-1 No. 9 Grand Island Central Catholic took over in the second quarter after Lucy Ghaifan and Chloe Cloud scored six points apiece in the second quarter. GICC backed a 24-point third quarter behind four three-pointers.
DIVING
Knight Invitational: Lincoln Southeast freshman Katerina Hoffman posted a score of 446.80 to win the girls event at Southeast High School. Lincoln Southwest's Ryane Neal (375.25) was second.
Lincoln Southwest's Seth Blaser, who trailed entering the final rounds, won on the boys side with a 312.45. Kearney's Ben Knoell (297.30) and Richard Harbols (291.20) were second and third, respectively.
WRESTLING
Plainview Duals: Jesse Cruse and Quinn Thew went 5-0 in the 145- and 170-pound weight classes, respectively, to lead Lincoln High to a 13th-place finish. The Links defeated Falls City 54-12 in the placement match, going 2-3. Lincoln North Star finished 12th in the event, losing 42-36 to Elkhorn Valley.
Flatwater Fracas: The Flatwater Fracas has been moved to Saturday at the Heartland Event Center in Grand Island. The multi-day event will now take place on one day and feature 16 teams, instead of 32. Three Lincoln schools will still compete after the field was narrowed at the varsity level. Lincoln Southwest will compete in Pool B, while Lincoln Southeast will be in Pool C. Lincoln East will be in Pool D.
