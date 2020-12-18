Prep glance: Hunzeker, Bohrer lead Silver Hawks past No. 10 Southeast

Grand Island CC 57, Lincoln Christian 24: C-1 No. 9 Grand Island Central Catholic took over in the second quarter after Lucy Ghaifan and Chloe Cloud scored six points apiece in the second quarter. GICC backed a 24-point third quarter behind four three-pointers.

DIVING

Knight Invitational: Lincoln Southeast freshman Katerina Hoffman posted a score of 446.80 to win the girls event at Southeast High School. Lincoln Southwest's Ryane Neal (375.25) was second.

Lincoln Southwest's Seth Blaser, who trailed entering the final rounds, won on the boys side with a 312.45. Kearney's Ben Knoell (297.30) and Richard Harbols (291.20) were second and third, respectively.

WRESTLING

Plainview Duals: Jesse Cruse and Quinn Thew went 5-0 in the 145- and 170-pound weight classes, respectively, to lead Lincoln High to a 13th-place finish. The Links defeated Falls City 54-12 in the placement match, going 2-3. Lincoln North Star finished 12th in the event, losing 42-36 to Elkhorn Valley.

Flatwater Fracas: The Flatwater Fracas has been moved to Saturday at the Heartland Event Center in Grand Island. The multi-day event will now take place on one day and feature 16 teams, instead of 32. Three Lincoln schools will still compete after the field was narrowed at the varsity level. Lincoln Southwest will compete in Pool B, while Lincoln Southeast will be in Pool C. Lincoln East will be in Pool D.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0