Prep glance: Hogan scores 35 points to lead Southeast boys past Norfolk

Ajantae Hogan's 35-point performance propelled Lincoln Southeast to a road win over Norfolk in a Class A boys basketball game Friday.

The Knights outscored Norfolk in every quarter and improved their record to 9-5.

Jake Appleget added 22 points for Southeast and McGinness Schneider contributed 14. Kallan Herman paced the Panthers with 21 points.

Lincoln Southwest 72, Columbus 59: Ben Hunzeker scored 11 of his game-high 15 points in the second half as the Silver Hawks staved off the Discoverers' comeback bid in Columbus.

Norris 59, Lincoln Christian 44: Trey Deveaux led the Class B No. 2 Titans with 21 points as part of a big second half for Norris in Firth. Brayson Mueller also scored 18 points for the Titans. Drew Beukelman and Gavin McGerr each had 13 points to pace the Crusaders.

Parkview Christian 49, Brownell Talbot 42: The Class D-2 No. 1 Patriots held the Raiders to 14 first-half-points in Omaha. Jaheim Curry led Parkview Christian with 16 points, and Mark Lual and Michael Ault chipped in 11 apiece.

GIRLS BASKETBALL