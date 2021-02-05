Prep glance: Hogan scores 35 points to lead Southeast boys past Norfolk

Ajantae Hogan's 35-point performance propelled Lincoln Southeast to a road win over Norfolk in a Class A boys basketball game Friday.
The Knights outscored Norfolk in every quarter and improved their record to 9-5.
Jake Appleget added 22 points for Southeast and McGinness Schneider contributed 14. Kallan Herman paced the Panthers with 21 points.
Lincoln Southwest 72, Columbus 59: Ben Hunzeker scored 11 of his game-high 15 points in the second half as the Silver Hawks staved off the Discoverers' comeback bid in Columbus.
Norris 59, Lincoln Christian 44: Trey Deveaux led the Class B No. 2 Titans with 21 points as part of a big second half for Norris in Firth. Brayson Mueller also scored 18 points for the Titans. Drew Beukelman and Gavin McGerr each had 13 points to pace the Crusaders.
Parkview Christian 49, Brownell Talbot 42: The Class D-2 No. 1 Patriots held the Raiders to 14 first-half-points in Omaha. Jaheim Curry led Parkview Christian with 16 points, and Mark Lual and Michael Ault chipped in 11 apiece.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lincoln Southwest 59, Columbus 30: Class A No. 4 Southwest had 11 players score in the Silver Hawks' eighth straight win. Southwest's Kennadi Williams and Taryn Ling each had a team-high nine points.
"We were just smothering defensively with our variety of presses and we shared the basketball, leading to balanced scoring," Southwest coach Jeff Rump said.
Norfolk 47, Lincoln Southeast 28: Hailey Kleinschmidt scored 14 points for the Panthers as a big fourth quarter propelled them to victory. Sam Searcey scored a team-high 11 points for the Knights.
Brownell Talbot 42, Parkview Christian 33: Josie Petrilis scored nine points in the third quarter as the Raiders pulled away after halftime in Omaha. Aleziah Anderson had a team-high 21 points for the Patriots (6-12).
Norris 44, Lincoln Christian 36: Brianna Stai had 15 points and the Class B top-ranked Titans extended their win streak to nine games in Firth. Autumn Brester and junior Emerson Crist each had nine points for Christian.