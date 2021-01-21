Prep glance: Herman's 36-point night helps Norfolk boys outshoot Links

Lincoln Southwest 141, Lincoln Pius X 43: Isabella Morales and Bella Livingston both carried their weight in helping the Silver Hawks take all 12 events from the Thunderbolts. Morales won the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke while Livingston was victorious in the 50 and 100 freestyles.

WRESTLING

Lincoln North Star 48, Elkhorn North 27: The Navigators used the upper weights and five pins to cruise past the Wolves. North Star found their groove between 170-285 lbs. finding five straight wins including two pins by Dallas Paxton and Andrew Henning.

Lincoln Southwest 42, Lincoln Southeast 39: The Silver Hawks used momentum from winning four out of the first five weights to claim a close win over the Knights. Depth turned out to be the deciding factor as the dual was tied at 36 going into 220 lbs. Southeast, however, was unable to put a wrestler on the mat giving a key six points to Southwest. Owen Anthony would get a 5-4 decision for the Knights but it wasn't enough to keep up with the Silver Hawks.