Prep glance: Herman helps Norfolk boys outshoot Links

Kallan Herman scored 36 points as Norfolk outshot Lincoln High in the fourth quarter to win 66-64 at home on Thursday night.
Isaac Heimes heated up late in the game as well and he finished with 21 points.
Lincoln High outscored Norfolk 22-16 in the first quarter and held a slight halftime advantage. Gatran Gatnoor and Livon Ramsey each scored 18 points to lead the Links.
Nebraska Lutheran 53, College View 36: Down by sevengoing into the fourth quarter, the Eagles only managed two points in the quarter as the Knights cruised to victory. Nate Helwig led a balanced Lutheran attack with 14 points. Alex Endorf had 12 and Trevor Hueske scored 11.
Omaha Concordia 54, Lincoln Christian 48: The Mustangs were active from the free-throw line in, shooting 15-of-21 in the win over the Crusaders. Senior forward Drew Beukelman was the Crusader's top scorer with 48 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lincoln Christian 64, Omaha Concordia 32: Faith McCullough scored six of her 12 points in the third quarter as the Crusaders outscored the Mustangs by 24 in the second half. Annie Hueser also scored 12 points for Lincoln Christian.
Nebraska Lutheran 42, College View 15: Natalie Hueske and Sophia Helwig each scored 10 points as the Knights cruised to an early lead. Abigail Elias and Ava Foster scored four points each for the Eagles.
BOYS SWIMMING
Lincoln North Star 83, Lincoln Northeast 80: The Navigators escaped with a narrow win over the Rockets led by Austin Kamm, who won the 100- and 200-yard freestyles. He also aided the winning 200 medley relay team.
Lincoln Southwest 116, Lincoln Pius X 66: Southwest grabbed victories in eight of the 12 events. Junior Tommy Palmer was the Silver Hawk standout, winning the 100 butterfly (:52.46) and 100 breaststroke (1:01.76).
GIRLS SWIMMING
Lincoln Northeast 106, Lincoln North Star 62: The Rockets won eight of the 12 events. Sophomore Elsie Maxwell had numerous first-place showings, winning the 50- and 200-yard freestyles while playing a part in the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Trevor Vocasek won the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke to lead Northeast.
Lincoln Southwest 141, Lincoln Pius X 43: Isabella Morales and Bella Livingston both carried their weight in helping the Silver Hawks take all 12 events from the Thunderbolts. Morales won the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke while Livingston was victorious in the 50 and 100 freestyles.
WRESTLING
Lincoln North Star 48, Elkhorn North 27: The Navigators used the upper weights and five pins to cruise past the Wolves. North Star found their groove between 170-285 lbs. finding five straight wins including two pins by Dallas Paxton and Andrew Henning.
Lincoln Southwest 42, Lincoln Southeast 39: The Silver Hawks used momentum from winning four out of the first five weights to claim a close win over the Knights. Depth turned out to be the deciding factor as the dual was tied at 36 going into 220 lbs. Southeast, however, was unable to put a wrestler on the mat giving a key six points to Southwest. Owen Anthony would get a 5-4 decision for the Knights but it wasn't enough to keep up with the Silver Hawks.