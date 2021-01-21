Prep glance: Herman helps Norfolk boys outshoot Links

Lincoln Southwest 42, Lincoln Southeast 39: The Silver Hawks used momentum from winning four out of the first five weights to claim a close win over the Knights. Depth turned out to be the deciding factor as the dual was tied at 36 going into 220 lbs. Southeast, however, was unable to put a wrestler on the mat giving a key six points to Southwest. Owen Anthony would get a 5-4 decision for the Knights but it wasn't enough to keep up with the Silver Hawks.