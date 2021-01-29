Prep glance: Hepburn's triple-double helps Class A No. 2 Thunderbirds knock off No. 1 Millard North

Grand Island 61, Lincoln Northeast 56: The matchup's premier scorers, Isaac Traudt and Pierce Bazil, both shined, as Traudt scored a game-high 24 points as the Islanders trumped the Rockets and Bazil, who scored 20. Northeast nearly completed a comeback after trailing by 14 points in the second quarter.

Parkview Christian 80, College View 45: Junior Michael Ault made six three-pointers and finished with 23 points to help lead the Class D-2 No. 1 Patriots into Saturday's Frontier Conference Tournament championship game. Ault hit five threes in the third period. Junior Jaheim Curry added 21 points for Parkview. Junior Garrett Fortney led College View with 23 points.

Kearney 71, Lincoln High 46: The Bearcats got 10 different scorers including 13 points from junior Will Vanderbeek and 10 points from Easton Bruce. Livon Ramsey had a game-high 16 points for the Links.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln Northeast 62, Grand Island 40: Nyathak Gatluak led four Rockets in double-digit scoring with 15 points in the win in Grand Island. A'iyana Jones (14 points), Doneelah Washington (12) and Monica Gutierrez (11) rounded out Northeast's attack.

Lincoln Pius X 60, Columbus 22: Alexis Markowski had 24 points and sister Adison chipped in 12 as the Class A No. 1 Bolts roll past the Discoverers at Bishop Flavin Gym.

