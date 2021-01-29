Prep glance: Hepburn's triple-double helps Class A No. 2 Thunderbirds knock off No. 1 Millard North

If Bellevue West guard Chucky Hepburn couldn't impress enough, he certainly turned more heads Friday, securing a triple-double to help the Class A No. 2 Thunderbirds upend host No. 1 Millard North 81-69.
The Wisconsin basketball commit scored 21 points with 13 rebounds and 10 assists while teammate Frankie Fidler led with 24 points.
Josiah Dotzler had 19 points for the Thunderbirds with five three-pointers while William Kyle scored 11.
Hunter Sallis led Millard North with 26 points.
Centennial Conference Tournament: Lincoln Christian's offense exploded in the second half, scoring 44 points to move past visiting Boys Town 71-42 in tourney play. Junior center Easton Marshbanks fueled the Crusaders' offense with a 31 points.
In the semifinals, Brett Mahony scored 11 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for Kearney Catholic as the Stars defeated Omaha Concordia 49-36. Logan O'Brien led the Stars with 13 points.
Class C-2 No. 1 Grand Island CC punched their ticket to Saturday's tournament final, as well, with a 60-42 win over Archbishop Bergan. Dei Jengmer scored 18 points and snagged 10 rebounds to lead the Crusaders.
Lincoln Pius X 79, Columbus 27: Twelve different Thunderbolts scored, including 15 apiece from Sam and Jack Hastreiter, to help lead Class A No. 5 Pius X at home.
Grand Island 61, Lincoln Northeast 56: The matchup's premier scorers, Isaac Traudt and Pierce Bazil, both shined, as Traudt scored a game-high 24 points as the Islanders trumped the Rockets and Bazil, who scored 20. Northeast nearly completed a comeback after trailing by 14 points in the second quarter.
Parkview Christian 80, College View 45: Junior Michael Ault made six three-pointers and finished with 23 points to help lead the Class D-2 No. 1 Patriots into Saturday's Frontier Conference Tournament championship game. Ault hit five threes in the third period. Junior Jaheim Curry added 21 points for Parkview. Junior Garrett Fortney led College View with 23 points.
Kearney 71, Lincoln High 46: The Bearcats got 10 different scorers including 13 points from junior Will Vanderbeek and 10 points from Easton Bruce. Livon Ramsey had a game-high 16 points for the Links.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lincoln Northeast 62, Grand Island 40: Nyathak Gatluak led four Rockets in double-digit scoring with 15 points in the win in Grand Island. A'iyana Jones (14 points), Doneelah Washington (12) and Monica Gutierrez (11) rounded out Northeast's attack.
Lincoln Pius X 60, Columbus 22: Alexis Markowski had 24 points and sister Adison chipped in 12 as the Class A No. 1 Bolts roll past the Discoverers at Bishop Flavin Gym.