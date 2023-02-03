AJ Heffelfinger scored 15 points Friday, but it was his final shot that lifted Waverly to a 30-29 victory over C-1 No. 10 Aurora at Aurora.

After an Aurora free throw gave the Huskies a 29-27 lead and a Waverly timeout, Heffelfinger lofted a three-pointer to send the Vikings bench crazy.

Heffelfinger finished with nine points in the fourth quarter. Preston Harms added nine points, with six coming in the final frame for Waverly.

Lincoln East 57, Norfolk 33: The Class A No. 6 Spartans started off the first quarter with a 23-10 run against the Panthers. Lincoln East had balanced scoring with three players in double figures, led by Christian Melessa with 13 points. The Spartans forced 12 turnovers and won the rebound battle 32-21.

Lincoln Southwest 71, Lincoln Northeast 59: The Silver Hawks got off to a slow start, trailing the Rockets 24-10 after the first quarter. Rylan Smith scored a team-high 24 points for Lincoln Southwest. Porter Bazil also scored 24 points to help keep Lincoln Northeast in the game. Chuck Love added 20 points for Southwest.

Parkview Christian 73, Brownell-Talbot 35: D-2 No. 1 Parkview Christian opened with a 22-5 run on the road and got a game-high 18 points from Keyan Simonson. Viktar Kacalouski added 12 and Maurice Reide for the top-ranked Patriots.

Norris 57, Lincoln Christian 30: The Class B No. 8 Titans led from wire-to-wire against the Crusaders. Luke Hovendick scored a game-high 16 points for Lincoln Christian. Norris shut out Lincoln Christian in the fourth quarter 13-0.

Seward 43, Adams Central 42: Drew Covalt hit a game-winning three with 2.7 seconds left to give the Bluejays the win. Seward improves to 10-9 on the season.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln Pius X 37, Lincoln North Star 29: Class A No. 6 Lincoln Pius X held No. 10 Lincoln North Star to just one field goal in the fourth quarter and went on a 10-4 run late in a comeback effort. North Star jumped to an early 9-4 lead and a 17-16 advantage at the half. Madelyn Navrkal had four of her six points in the fourth quarter while Elsa Vedral addeed four of her seven to help the Bolts.

Lincoln Christian 40, Norris 26: C-1 No. 4 Lincoln Christian held Class B No. 7 Norris to just six points in the second half in a statement victory over the Titans.

Parkview Christian 38, Brownell-Talbot 32, OT: Aisha Dos Santos was clutch down the stretch for D-2 No. 7 Parkview Christian, going 4-for-4 at the free-throw line to help the Patriots hold off Brownell-Talbot in overtime. Dos Santos finished with 15 points and added 10 rebounds. The Patriots trailed 16-10 at the half and got a boost from Maria Pastrelo, who finished with 11 points.

Lincoln East 59, Norfolk 26: Class A No. 5 Lincoln East got off to a fast start in the first half with a 38-12 run against Norfolk. Regan Barnard was the leading scorer with 18 points for the Spartans. Lillie Shaw chipped in 11 points for Lincoln East.

Waverly 56, Aurora 36: Parker Christiansen netted 21 points, including 13 points in the second half to lead the Class B No. 8 Vikings on the road. Waverly outscored the Huskies 23-11 in the third quarter following a 20-5 run to end the first half.

BOYS WRESTLING

Adams Central Invitational: Lincoln North Star finished sixth with 103 points and three second-place finishers Friday in Hastings. Carter Geschke picked up two pins before losing in the 113-pound final by major decision. Juan Manzo (160) and Dallas Paxton (220) both picked up semifinal pins before dropping championship matches.