Prep glance: Harris nets 14 points to lead Navigators past No. 7 Fremont

Dyvine Harris, who scored a team-high 14 points, led the Lincoln North Star girls basketball team past Class A No. 7 Fremont 61-55 on Friday at North Star.
Iyshia Breazile added 10 points, while Kylie Shottenkirk and Abigayle Krieser scored nine apiece for the unranked Gators. Fremont was led by Taylor McCabe with a game-high 27 points and Charli Earth, who scored 11.
Lincoln Northeast 49, Norfolk 38: McKenna Minter poured in a game-high 31 points, propelling the No. 9 Rockets past the visiting Panthers. No other Lincoln Northeast player scored more than four points.
Lincoln High 58, Omaha North 19: Nyayongah Gony had a game-high 26 points to lead the No. 8 Links in the blowout in Omaha. Nyayien Koang added nine points, and Kaysia Woods had eight.
Lincoln Southwest 72, Omaha Bryan 17: Three Silver Hawks finished in double-figure scoring led by 15 points from Mckenna Rathbun. Freddie Wallace added 12 points for the Class A No. 4 Silver Hawks, and Skylar Pieper poured in 10 in the rout in Omaha.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lincoln North Star 67, Fremont 61: Donovan Williams and Jared Lopez both scored 17 points to lift Class A No. 10 North Star, while Kwat Abdelkarim added 12 points. Fremont's Massimo Lojing led all scorers with 22 points.
Lincoln Southwest 84, Omaha Bryan 56: Lincoln Southwest powered its way in Omaha behind the scoring of Brayton Christensen, who had 20 points.
Lincoln Christian 38, Bishop Neumann 34: Ashton Carlson led a balanced offensive attack with 10 points for the Class C-1 No. 4 Crusaders in Wahoo against the No. 7 Cavaliers.
Parkview Christian 51, Diller-Odell 33: Freshman Chandler Page scored a team-high 14 points to lead the Class D-2 No. 4 Patriots. Jamie Juncal added 13 points and Jamal Smith had 10. Austin Jurgens led the Griffins with 15 points.