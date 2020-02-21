Prep glance: Harris nets 14 points to lead Navigators past No. 7 Fremont

Saturday's statewide scores: Boys | Girls

Dyvine Harris, who scored a team-high 14 points, led the Lincoln North Star girls basketball team past Class A No. 7 Fremont 61-55 on Friday at North Star.

Iyshia Breazile added 10 points, while Kylie Shottenkirk and Abigayle Krieser scored nine apiece for the unranked Gators. Fremont was led by Taylor McCabe with a game-high 27 points and Charli Earth, who scored 11.

Lincoln Northeast 49, Norfolk 38: McKenna Minter poured in a game-high 31 points, propelling the No. 9 Rockets past the visiting Panthers. No other Lincoln Northeast player scored more than four points.

Lincoln High 58, Omaha North 19: Nyayongah Gony had a game-high 26 points to lead the No. 8 Links in the blowout in Omaha. Nyayien Koang added nine points, and Kaysia Woods had eight.

