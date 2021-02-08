Prep glance: Grand Island's Traudt unloads for 57 points in OT win over Norfolk

Lincoln Christian had to make some adjustments before the game even started. When the Crusaders' bus would not go more than 25 mph, the boys and girls teams went back to the school and packed into four vans. Christian coach Britt Ehlers attributed that to a possible slow start as the Crusaders trailed 19-17 at halftime.

"We were sluggish at the start," Ehlers said. "Didn't have (that) energy we normally have. We had a five-point burst at the end of the first half and carried that into the second half right away."

Lincoln Lutheran 50, Ralston 7: Class C-1 No. 7 Lincoln Lutheran had all 11 players enter the scoring column in a road win. Abby Wachal led Lincoln Lutheran with nine points and Addi Ernstmeyer finished with eight.

Parkview Christian 44, College View 26: Aleziah Anderson finished with 16 points, scoring nine in the second half to help the Patriots pick up their seventh win of the season. Emma Bermeo led College View with 14 points.

