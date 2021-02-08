Prep glance: Grand Island's Traudt unloads for 57 points in OT win over Norfolk

Grand Island's Isaac Traudt picked a good time to post a big number in the scorebook.
The 6-foot-8 junior forward scored a Class A state record-tying 57 points in leading the Islander boys basketball team to a 76-74 overtime win against host Norfolk on Monday.
Traudt, who has multiple Power Five offers, became the 24th player in state history to score at least 57 points in a game. He tied Jerry Motz's Class A single-game record, a mark set in 1964.
Lincoln Lutheran 63, Hastings St. Cecilia 55: Free throws were the difference for the Warriors down the stretch — nine of their 15 points in the fourth quarter came from the line. Joshua Puelz led Lutheran with 16 points.
Lincoln Christian 68, Aquinas 53: Drew Beukelman scored a game-high 29 points to lead Lincoln Christian in David City. Easton Marshbanks poured in an additional 17 points for the Crusaders. Beukelman scored 15 points in the first half and totaled three three-pointers.
Parkview Christian 76, College View 47: Mark Lual scored a team-high 22 points to help guide the D-2 No. 1 Patriots. Parkview's full-court press gave the Eagles trouble. Garrett Fortney led College View with 22 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lincoln Christian 37, Aquinas 28: Ashlynn Ailes led the Crusaders with 10 points and Ava Schneider and Halle Hueser each added six points in David City.
Lincoln Christian had to make some adjustments before the game even started. When the Crusaders' bus would not go more than 25 mph, the boys and girls teams went back to the school and packed into four vans. Christian coach Britt Ehlers attributed that to a possible slow start as the Crusaders trailed 19-17 at halftime.
"We were sluggish at the start," Ehlers said. "Didn't have (that) energy we normally have. We had a five-point burst at the end of the first half and carried that into the second half right away."
Lincoln Lutheran 50, Ralston 7: Class C-1 No. 7 Lincoln Lutheran had all 11 players enter the scoring column in a road win. Abby Wachal led Lincoln Lutheran with nine points and Addi Ernstmeyer finished with eight.
Parkview Christian 44, College View 26: Aleziah Anderson finished with 16 points, scoring nine in the second half to help the Patriots pick up their seventh win of the season. Emma Bermeo led College View with 14 points.