Prep glance: Grand Island CC outlasts Lincoln Christian in 2OT, and more Monday highlights

A free-throw battle broke out in the second overtime of a Centennial Conference Tournament boys basketball game Monday in Grand Island.

Grand Island Central Catholic outscored Lincoln Christian 6-0 in the final overtime — all on free throws — to earn a 49-43 win.

Ishmael Nadir scored 23 points to lead GICC, while Luke Hovendick had 18 for Christian.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Parkview Christian 83, Whiting, Iowa 28: The Class D-2 No. 1 Patriots opened their Frontier Conference Tournament with a lopsided win behind 26 points from Tairren Scott and 24 from Brayden Bayliss. Parkview outscored Whiting 59-13 in the final three quarters.

Norris 62, Elkhorn North: Barret Boesiger's 17 points led the Titans to a dominant second half in the Eastern Midlands Tournament. Chris Garner chipped in 10 points for Norris.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Beatrice 55, Nebraska City 12: Addie Hatcliff and Ellie Jurgens each posted game-high 15 points for the Class B No. 4 Lady Orange in the Trailblazer Conference first-round game.

Waverly 58, Bennington 42: The Class B No. 10 Vikings outscored the Badgers 23-8 in the third quarter to pull away in the EMC Tournament. Paige Radenslaben scored 16 points for Waverly.

Malcolm 67, Ralston 17: Alyssa Fortik led the Class C-1 No. 9 Clippers with 22 points in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament game. Halle Dolliver added 13 points for Malcolm.