Prep glance: Glenn, McPhail pace East boys in victory; Islanders rally to top Silver Hawks

Carter Glenn scored 20 points, Brayden McPhail pitched in 16 and the Lincoln East boys basketball team put together a strong second quarter en route to a 73-42 win against Fremont on Saturday at East High School.

Carter Sintek led the Tigers with 11 points and a trio of three-pointers.

Grand Island 45, Lincoln Southwest 40: Grand Island went on a 10-0 run over the final 1 minutes, 57 seconds to pull away in Grand Island. Grand Island's Isaac Traudt had a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Myles Hoehne and Jackson Decker each had seven points to lead the Silver Hawks.

Lincoln Christian 43, Hastings St. Cecilia 40: Drew Beukelman's scoring outburst helped the C-1 No. 6 Crusaders hold off a stingy St. Cecilia team.

Beukelman scored 16 of his game-high 26 points in the second half to fend off the Bluehawks. Gavin McGerr chipped in seven points for Lincoln Christian.

DC West 62, Lincoln Lutheran 48: Kyle Marick scored 21 points and outscored the Class C-2 No. 10 Falcons by 12 in the second half for a road win.

Joshua Puelz led the Warriors in scoring with 17 points, with Max Bartels chipping in 11.