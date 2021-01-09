Prep glance: Glenn, McPhail pace East boys in victory; Islanders rally to top Silver Hawks

Carter Glenn scored 20 points, Brayden McPhail pitched in 16 and the Lincoln East boys basketball team put together a strong second quarter en route to a 73-42 win against Fremont on Saturday at East High School.
Carter Sintek led the Tigers with 11 points and a trio of three-pointers.
Grand Island 45, Lincoln Southwest 40: Grand Island went on a 10-0 run over the final 1 minutes, 57 seconds to pull away in Grand Island. Grand Island's Isaac Traudt had a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds.
Myles Hoehne and Jackson Decker each had seven points to lead the Silver Hawks.
Lincoln Christian 43, Hastings St. Cecilia 40: Drew Beukelman's scoring outburst helped the C-1 No. 6 Crusaders hold off a stingy St. Cecilia team.
Beukelman scored 16 of his game-high 26 points in the second half to fend off the Bluehawks. Gavin McGerr chipped in seven points for Lincoln Christian.
DC West 62, Lincoln Lutheran 48: Kyle Marick scored 21 points and outscored the Class C-2 No. 10 Falcons by 12 in the second half for a road win.
Joshua Puelz led the Warriors in scoring with 17 points, with Max Bartels chipping in 11.
Parkview Christian 77, Cornerstone Christian 44: Jaheim Curry scored 21 and dished out seven assists to lead D-2 No. 3 Parkview Christian. Keshawn Moore also scored 16 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lincoln Pius X 62, Lincoln Northeast 25: Sophomore Adison Markowski scored 15 points and the Class A top-ranked Thunderbolts jumped to a 16-0 lead and never looked back.
Monica Gutierrez and Hannah Beach each scored six points for the Rockets.
Lincoln High 76, Columbus 36: Senior Kaysia Woods scored 21 points, freshman Yelaniya Bradley had 18 and sophomore Kiana Wiley 15 to lead the Class A No. 7 Links in Columbus.
Lincoln Southwest 65, Grand Island 8: Class A No. 5 Southwest shut out host Grand Island in both the first and third quarters to run away with the win.
Senior Skylar Pieper led Southwest with 11 points.
Lincoln Lutheran 53, DC West 32: Junior Katelynn Oxley scored 22 points to lead the Warriors to their ninth straight victory. The Warriors' defense held the Falcons to two first-quarter points.
Hastings St. Cecilia 61, Lincoln Christian 42: Bailey Kissinger's 26 points helped lead the Class C-2 No. 4 Bluehawks. Katharine Hamburger added 16 points for St. Cecilia.
Makylee Ailes had 10 points for Christian.
Parkview Christian 52, Cornerstone Christian 35: Aleziah Anderson shot 12-of-17 from the floor and added a game-high 26 points to lead Parkview.
WRESTLING
Millard South Invitational: Three Lincoln East wrestlers — Brandon Baustert (113 pounds), Westin Sherlock (145) and Aidan Ingwersen (195) — finished first in their respective weight classes.
Baustert won all four of his matches at 113 pounds, including two via pinfall. Sherlock went 5-0, including four pins, at 145, and Ingersen was unbeaten at 195.
Millard South's Caleb Coyle edged East's Keith Smith 2-1 at 120 in a clash of two of the state's top wrestlers.
The Patriots won the team title with a 218-point effort. Lincoln East was second with 158½ points.
Beatrice Invitational: The Orangemen claimed seven individual champions en route to the team title.
Beatrice's Drew Arnold took the title at 132 pounds after defeating North Platte's Jaylan Ruffin via major decision 10-0.
Lincoln Northeast (99 points) was sixth.
Malcolm Invitational: Lincoln Lutheran junior Grant Wells closed his meet with a pinfall victory to take third place at 138 pounds.
Championship match victories by Jesse Keiser (195 pounds), Josh Jessen (170), Sean Henkel (145) and Trev Arlt (120) helped Yutan capture the team title.
Malcolm finished sixth and Lincoln Lutheran was eighth.
SWIMMING
Kearney Invitational: Lincoln Pius X's second-place finish in the final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay, propelled the Thunderbolt girls past Kearney for the team title. Pius X scored 342 points and Kearney finished second at 339.
Anna Coffey led the Bolts individually with a win in the 100 backstroke (1 minute, 3.69 seconds). Lincoln Northeast sophomore Elise Maxwell won the 200 individual medley (2:20.44) and 100 butterfly (1:01.40).
Lucas Welsh (50 freestyle) and Alex Becker (500 freestyle) won events to lead Pius X to a second-place finish on the boys side.