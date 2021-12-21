Prep glance: Gatwech goes for 19 as North Star girls run past Grand Island

The Lincoln North Star girls basketball team erupted for 29 points in the second quarter to roll past Grand Island 58-17 on Tuesday in Grand Island.

Sarah Gatwech had 19 points to lead the Navigators, who outscored the Islanders 29-8 in the second quarter to build a comfortable lead.

Morgan Blayney added eight points for North Star, which improves to 3-4 this season.

Omaha Skutt 64, Lincoln Christian 45: Class B No. 7 Omaha Skutt and Lincoln Christian gave the crowd a frenetic atmosphere early with 46 combined points in the first quarter as the SkyHawks took a 28-18 lead behind 12 points from Peyton McCabe. McCabe finished with a game-high 24 points. Ashlynn Ailes and Lauren Swan led the Crusaders with 10 points each.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hartington CC 73, Parkview Christian 45: Michael Ault scored 15 points for the D-2 No. 6 Patriots in Parkview Christian's first loss of the season at the Archbishop Bergan Tournament in Fremont. Maurice Reide added 13 points and Viktar Kachalouski had 11.

Lincoln Lutheran 57, Mount Michael 46: Johnny Puelz scored 14 points to lead Lincoln Lutheran to its third straight win. Gabe Schmidt added 11 points.

