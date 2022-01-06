Prep glance: Fourth-quarter threes lift Crete past Crusaders in defensive tilt

Freshman Trinity McMillan scored nine points and the Crete girls basketball team outlasted Lincoln Christian in a defensive battle 27-25 on Thursday night at Lincoln Christian School.

Fourth-quarter threes from McMillan and senior Brooke Deisley helped lift the Cardinals (4-6) to the win.

Freshman Kena Ailes scored a game-high 11 points for Lincoln Christian (3-8), which battled back after not scoring in the second quarter.

East Butler 41, College View 36: Nyanbay Puok scored a game-high 22 points for the Eagles. She was 7-of-12 from the field and 8-of-16 from the foul line.

Parkview Christian 62, Omaha Nation 19: Kerolene Dos Santos led all scorers with 22 points and added 13 rebounds for Parkview. Jada Smith poured in another double-double (17 points and 13 boards) for the Patriots.

BOYS BASKETBALL

College View 47, East Butler 31: The Eagles' Carter Trumble led all players with 24 points, and Garrett Fortney added 15 points. Fortney made three three-pointers.