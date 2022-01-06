Prep glance: Fourth-quarter threes lift Crete past Crusaders in defensive tilt

Freshman Trinity McMillan scored nine points and the Crete girls basketball team outlasted Lincoln Christian in a defensive battle 27-25 on Thursday night at Lincoln Christian School.
Fourth-quarter threes from McMillan and senior Brooke Deisley helped lift the Cardinals (4-6) to the win.
Freshman Kena Ailes scored a game-high 11 points for Lincoln Christian (3-8), which battled back after not scoring in the second quarter.
East Butler 41, College View 36: Nyanbay Puok scored a game-high 22 points for the Eagles. She was 7-of-12 from the field and 8-of-16 from the foul line.
Parkview Christian 62, Omaha Nation 19: Kerolene Dos Santos led all scorers with 22 points and added 13 rebounds for Parkview. Jada Smith poured in another double-double (17 points and 13 boards) for the Patriots.
BOYS BASKETBALL
College View 47, East Butler 31: The Eagles' Carter Trumble led all players with 24 points, and Garrett Fortney added 15 points. Fortney made three three-pointers.
Parkview Christian 74, Omaha Nation 44: Nate Godwin picked up his 64th victory, passing Garth Glissman as the all-time winningest boys basketball coach at Parkview. The Patriots benefited from an early 14-4 run and a game-high 23 points from Viktar Kachalouski.
SWIMMING
Lincoln North Star triangular: It was a clean sweep for Lincoln Pius X. The Thunderbolts defeated North Star (210-85) and Fremont (165½-154½) on the boys side, and North Star (97½-45½) and Fremont (86-51) on girls side.
The Pius X boys were led by Sam Becker, who won the 100-yard freestyle (50.50 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (:58.77). North Star's Austin Kamm won the 50 and 500 freestyles.
Emily Heasty won the 100 (56.89) and the 500 freestyles (6:11.77) to lead the Pius X girls.