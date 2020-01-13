Prep glance: Fortney's three-point salvo lifts College View boys

Garrett Fortney poured in a game-high 26 points and drained six three-pointers to lift College View to a 71-51 victory over Whiting, Iowa, at home Monday.
Fortney opened with eight points in the first quarter, connecting on his first two three-point attempts, but the Eagles trailed the Warriors 16-14.
Carter Trumble added eight of his 14 points in the second quarter as College View went on a 24-5 run.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Whiting, Iowa 51, College View 36: Nyanbay Puok went off for 26 points, but the Warriors rallied for a 22-8 run in the fourth quarter at College View.
College View trailed 23-19 at the half before rallying to tie the game 28-28 after three quarters of play.
Jada Brewer added six points for the Eagles, but only connected on 3-of-16 shots.
Southern 60, Parkview Christian 20: Only two girls scored for the Patriots, but it was Aleni Rogers that finished with a game-high 17 points in the opening-round loss in the MUDECAS Tournament in Beatrice.
Anessa Anderson added the other three points for Parkview Christian. Rogers' 17 points came in the first three quarters. She hit five threes before Southern blanked the Patriots in the fourth quarter.
Parkview Christian will play Lewiston on Friday at SCC-Beatrice.