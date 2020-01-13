Prep glance: Fortney's three-point salvo lifts College View boys

Monday's statewide scores: Boys | Girls

Garrett Fortney poured in a game-high 26 points and drained six three-pointers to lift College View to a 71-51 victory over Whiting, Iowa, at home Monday.

Fortney opened with eight points in the first quarter, connecting on his first two three-point attempts, but the Eagles trailed the Warriors 16-14.

Carter Trumble added eight of his 14 points in the second quarter as College View went on a 24-5 run.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Whiting, Iowa 51, College View 36: Nyanbay Puok went off for 26 points, but the Warriors rallied for a 22-8 run in the fourth quarter at College View.

College View trailed 23-19 at the half before rallying to tie the game 28-28 after three quarters of play.