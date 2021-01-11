Prep glance: Fortney becomes College View's all-time leading scorer in Eagles' win

Garrett Fortney only needed two points Monday to become the all-time leading scorer at College View.

The junior reached the mark with his second shot in the first quarter, finishing with 11 points in the Eagles' 58-13 win over Whiting, Iowa, in Lincoln.

Fortney surpassed Brady Bock's record of 937 career points set in 1994.

Carter Trumble led the College View offense with 24 points, shooting 11-of-15 from the field.

The Eagles jumped to a 17-0 run in the first quarter that led to a 29-6 lead as the teams entered the locker room at halftime.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Palmyra 46, Parkview Christian 27: Parkview Christian led 18-15 at halftime, but could not stop a 21-9 run by Palmyra in the second half in the first round of the MUDECAS Tournament in Beatrice.

Aleziah Anderson and Jada Smith both scored 12 points for the Patriots. Smith added four blocks and three three-pointers.

Jami Gabriel had 10 points to pace Palmyra.

Whiting, Iowa 39, College View 35: Ava Foster had a game-high 15 points to lead College View, but the Eagles couldn't overcome third-quarter woes.