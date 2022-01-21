Prep glance: First-half surge helps Lincoln East boys turn back North Star

The Lincoln East boys basketball team capitalized on a dominant first-half offense and a 20-point game from Carter Tempelmeyer to defeat Lincoln North Star 76-67 at Lincoln East.
The Spartans scored 28 points in the first quarter and 22 points in the second to gain a halftime lead of 50-34. Tempelmeyer scored 13 points in the first half, while Joe Marfisi and Connor Hamilton each scored eight first-half points. Hamilton finished with 12 points and two made three-pointers, Marfisi added 10.
For North Star, Jake Hilkemann led all players with 22 points and Antallah Sandlin'el put up 20. Hilkemann went 6-for-6 from the free-throw line and knocked down two three-pointers.
North Star drops to 7-8 while East improves to 7-5.
Lincoln Pius X 74, Kearney 26: Jared Bohrer led the Class A No. 10 Thunderbolts with 19 points, 15 of which came from three-point range. Lincoln Pius X prevented Kearney from scoring in double-digits in each quarter while the Thunderbolts scored 15 or more points in all four quarters.
Lincoln Lutheran 46, Bishop Neumann 41, OT: Gabriel Schmidt of Lincoln Lutheran scored five of his seven points in overtime to boost the Warriors. Micah Schlueter, Logan Deboer and Jonny Puelz each scored nine for the Warriors. Connor Schutt had a game-high 12 points for Bishop Neumann.
Parkview Christian vs. Lawrence-Nelson: Friday night's game was canceled.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lincoln East 44, Lincoln North Star 31: The Spartans' offense exploded in the second quarter, scoring 26 points and establishing a halftime lead of 32-14. Matalynn Campbell and Shandy Faalii each scored 13 points and shot 6-of-12 from the field for East. For North Star, Sarah Gatwech led all players with 17 points.
Lincoln Pius X 41, Kearney 35: Adison Markowski scored a game-high 12 points and the Class A No. 6 Thunderbolt's defense limited the Bearcats to 12 second-half points to pull away. Leading 24-23 entering the third quarter, Pius turned up the defensive effort, stifling Kearney's offense to the tune of four points in the third and eight in the fourth quarter.
Lincoln Lutheran 43, Bishop Neumann 32: Trailing 15-14 after halftime, Class C-1 No. 3 Lincoln Lutheran outscored Bishop Neumann 29-17 in the second half. Katelynn Oxley led the Warriors with six second-half points and finished with a team-high 11 points. Oxley shot 5-of-6 from the foul line and grabbed six rebounds.
Parkview Christian vs. Lawrence-Nelson: The matchup was canceled, and according to Patriot coach Vince Henzel, the game will not be rescheduled.