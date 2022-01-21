Prep glance: First-half surge helps Lincoln East boys turn back North Star

The Lincoln East boys basketball team capitalized on a dominant first-half offense and a 20-point game from Carter Tempelmeyer to defeat Lincoln North Star 76-67 at Lincoln East.

The Spartans scored 28 points in the first quarter and 22 points in the second to gain a halftime lead of 50-34. Tempelmeyer scored 13 points in the first half, while Joe Marfisi and Connor Hamilton each scored eight first-half points. Hamilton finished with 12 points and two made three-pointers, Marfisi added 10.

For North Star, Jake Hilkemann led all players with 22 points and Antallah Sandlin'el put up 20. Hilkemann went 6-for-6 from the free-throw line and knocked down two three-pointers.

North Star drops to 7-8 while East improves to 7-5.

Lincoln Pius X 74, Kearney 26: Jared Bohrer led the Class A No. 10 Thunderbolts with 19 points, 15 of which came from three-point range. Lincoln Pius X prevented Kearney from scoring in double-digits in each quarter while the Thunderbolts scored 15 or more points in all four quarters.