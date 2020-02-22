Prep glance: Fast start propels Lincoln East boys past Norfolk
View Comments

Prep glance: Fast start propels Lincoln East boys past Norfolk

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Carter Glenn led the Lincoln East boys basketball team with a game-high 24 points, and the Spartans started fast in a 59-50 victory at Norfolk on Saturday night.

Lincoln East opened with a 20-point first quarter and a 20-11 advantage over the Panthers. The Spartans then pushed that lead to 34-18 at halftime, led by 11 points from Glenn. The East junior finished with two three-pointers and went 6-of-9 from the free-throw line.

Jett Janssen added 10 points in East's final game of the regular season.

High school boys basketball logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News