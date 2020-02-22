Prep glance: Fast start propels Lincoln East boys past Norfolk

Carter Glenn led the Lincoln East boys basketball team with a game-high 24 points, and the Spartans started fast in a 59-50 victory at Norfolk on Saturday night.

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Lincoln East opened with a 20-point first quarter and a 20-11 advantage over the Panthers. The Spartans then pushed that lead to 34-18 at halftime, led by 11 points from Glenn. The East junior finished with two three-pointers and went 6-of-9 from the free-throw line.