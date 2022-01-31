 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep glance: Elias leads way as College View girls down Boys Town

The College View girls picked up a 38-21 win over Boys Town on the road Monday.

The Eagles raced out to a 15-5 lead in the first quarter then outscored the Cowboys 13-0 in the second to go up 28-5 at halftime. Grayson Elias led College View with seven points, while Zoe Sorter and Emma Bermeo each scored five points. 

Boys Town got nine points from Addie Brabb and AJ Whiting finished with seven points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

College View 51, Dorchester 22: Ethan Halfhill powered the Eagles with 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting and seven steals. Adin Ockenga chipped in nine points and five rebounds, while Carter Trumble grabbed seven rebounds.

