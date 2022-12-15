Prep glance: East boys dominate Pius X in wrestling dual

The Lincoln East wrestling team took the first eight matches over Lincoln Pius X on Thursday en route to a 57-18 victory over the Thunderbolts at East High School.

The Spartans took an early 6-0 advantage from Leland Sindel at an open 106-pound weight class and followed with a Scott Meier 4-0 decision (113) and three pins between Braedyn Rakes (126), Cole Toline (138) and Westin Sherlock (145). East also received three open weight class victories at 120 (Joshua Shaner), 132 (Gabe Turman) and 152 (Jayden Carlson) before Pius X found the board.

Pius X won four of the final six matches, including three in a row from the 160-182 weight classes.

Simon Willis took a 9-6 decision at 160, followed by a Sam Andres pin at 170. Joe Andreasen added a 3-1 victory. After the Spartans received another forfeit at 195, Matt Bohy capped Pius X's final victory with a pin at 220 pounds.

In the girls dual, the spotlight was on the 115-pound weight class between Pius X's Rachel Feldhaus and East's Libby Kotik.

Feldhaus earned a pin in 1:42 in the only match wrestled. All other weight classes were scored double-forfeits as Pius X won 6-0 over the Spartans.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln North Star 71, Omaha Burke 40: Sarah Gatwech was one of four Navigators players to finish in double figures, leading all players with a 27-point performance. Another key contributor for Lincoln North Star was Ani Leu who scored 16 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lincoln North Star 90, Omaha Burke 55: Navigator's head coach Lee Steinbrook was proud of how his team played, especially on offense. He said his team did a good job sharing the ball, with multiple players scoring in double-digits. Steinbrook also said he was happy with the half-court defense.