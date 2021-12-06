 Skip to main content
Prep glance: dos Santos powers Parkview Christian girls past College View
  • Updated
Kerolene dos Santos had 29 points and 12 rebounds as the Parkview Christian girls defeated College View 56-36 in its home opener Monday night in Lincoln.

The Patriots built their lead in the opening minutes sprinting out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Senior guard Myllena de Sousa added 17 points.

Hailey Orian had 13 points to lead the Eagles.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Parkview Christian 65, College View 47: Four different Patriots scored in double digits including a team-high 17 points from senior Michael Ault. Viktar Kachalouski also impressed, adding 16 points in the winning effort. Garrett Fortney led the Eagles with a game-high 20 points. 

