Prep glance: Deveaux, Mueller help No. 3 Norris pull away from No. 4 Waverly

"We've been through a really tough stretch," Lincoln Christian coach Britt Ehlers said. "Good to see our girls get confidence in that second quarter and fun to see the pieces of what we have been working on come together.

"Today's game means a lot to us. We needed a game like this. We were in it and it went down to the wire. The great news is our defense gets us where we need to go. We can rely on our defense going forward."

Kyra Fisher led South Sioux City with 19 points.

No. 1 Norris beat Waverly 53-21 in the championship game.

Silver Lake 63, Parkview Christian 24: Aleziah Anderson led Parkview Christian with 11 points. Jada Smith added six points, but the Patriots (4-2) suffered back-to-back losses to close out the Silver Lake Tournament.

Oakley Rosno led Silver Lake and all scorers with 18 points with 13 coming in the second half.

WRESTLING

Lincoln Southwest 53, Lincoln Northeast 27: The Silver Hawks took control with 24 consecutive points with three pins and a forfeit in the 120-, 126-, 132- and 138-pound classes. The Silver Hawks finished with five pins and a 17-0 technical fall from Cooper Jackson in the 160-pound bout.