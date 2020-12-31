Prep glance: Deveaux, Mueller help No. 3 Norris pull away from No. 4 Waverly

Trey Deveaux scored 15 points and Brayson Mueller added 14 to lead the Class B No. 3 Norris boys to a 56-36 win against No. 4 Waverly in the Waverly Holiday Tournament championship game Thursday.
Norris used a 10-3 run in the second quarter to set the tone.
Drew Beukelman scored a game-high 25 points, Ethan Hollenbeck added 13 and Class C-1 No. 6 Lincoln Christian used a dominant second half to claim third place with a 70-48 win against South Sioux City.
Parkview Christian 74, Silver Lake 48: Jaheim Curry scored 10 of his 16 points in the second half to lead Class D-2 No. 6 Parkview Christian to the Silver Lake Holiday Tournament championship in Roseland.
"Jaheim is improving every game," coach Nate Godwin said. "He forced a lot of shots in the first few games instead of kicking it. He had seven assists in the game against Shelton (on Wednesday), and I think he is improving to be a great passer."
Keshawn Moore scored 14 points and Michael Ault had 11 for the Patriots. Oakley Rosno led Silver Lake with 18, with 13 coming in the second half.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lincoln Christian 63, South Sioux City 61: Makylee Ailes scored a game-high 23 points and Lincoln Christian held off a late Cardinal charge to take third place in the Waverly Holiday Tournament.
"We've been through a really tough stretch," Lincoln Christian coach Britt Ehlers said. "Good to see our girls get confidence in that second quarter and fun to see the pieces of what we have been working on come together.
"Today's game means a lot to us. We needed a game like this. We were in it and it went down to the wire. The great news is our defense gets us where we need to go. We can rely on our defense going forward."
Kyra Fisher led South Sioux City with 19 points.
No. 1 Norris beat Waverly 53-21 in the championship game.
Silver Lake 63, Parkview Christian 24: Aleziah Anderson led Parkview Christian with 11 points. Jada Smith added six points, but the Patriots (4-2) suffered back-to-back losses to close out the Silver Lake Tournament.
WRESTLING
Lincoln Southwest 53, Lincoln Northeast 27: The Silver Hawks took control with 24 consecutive points with three pins and a forfeit in the 120-, 126-, 132- and 138-pound classes. The Silver Hawks finished with five pins and a 17-0 technical fall from Cooper Jackson in the 160-pound bout.
Johnson County Central Quad: Grant Wells was one of the few who got to wrestle three matches in Tecumseh, but the Lincoln Lutheran 132-pounder came out unscathed with two pins and a major decision.