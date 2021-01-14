Prep glance: Dak's 21-point night leads Lincoln Southeast girls past Grand Island

Nyaluak Dak scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Lincoln Southeast girls basketball team to a 44-22 win over a Grand Island on Thursday night at Southeast.
The Knights limited the Islanders to only seven first-half points.
Lincoln Christian 42, Louisville 31: The Crusaders' (5-6) strong third-quarter performance allowed the team to snap a two-game losing streak with a win over Louisville (8-7). Ashlynn and Makylee Ailes combined for 14 points, with Makylee Ailes scoring a team-high nine points.
Hampton 48, College View 18: The Hawks (7-7) put on a defensive showcase against the Eagles (1-5), forcing 21 turnovers. Senior guard Rorie Loveland led the Hawks in scoring with 14 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lincoln Southwest 66, Fremont 56: Jared Bohrer scored a game-high 20 points and teammate Myles Hoehne added 16 to pace the Silver Hawks. Southwest trailed by two points at halftime but outscored the Tigers 16-8 in the third quarter to flip the momentum.
College View 56, Hampton 31: The Eagles flew out to a 19-8 first-quarter lead at home and never looked back. Carter Trumble had 22 points and 16 rebounds for College View. Adin Ockenga added 12 points.
WRESTLING
Lincoln East 66, Lincoln Southeast 9: Lincoln East had pins at the seven lightest weights and had no trouble with the Knights at East. East's two top-ranked wrestlers in Class A, Brandon Baustert at 113 and Keith Smith at 120, both won by fall, Smith in 1 minute, 10 seconds over Rafael Lima Martinez. East's Braedyn Rakes (106), Case Jurgens (126), Cole Toline (132), Nic Swift (138) and Westin Sherlock (145) also had pins.
Yutan Invitational: Yutan won four weights to cruise at their home invite, beating second-place Mount Michael by 37 points. Grant Wells was the lone Lincoln Lutheran champion, beating John McKennan of Fort Calhoun by major decision 13-4 to win at 132 pounds.