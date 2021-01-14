Prep glance: Dak's 21-point night leads Lincoln Southeast girls past Grand Island

College View 56, Hampton 31: The Eagles flew out to a 19-8 first-quarter lead at home and never looked back. Carter Trumble had 22 points and 16 rebounds for College View. Adin Ockenga added 12 points.

WRESTLING

Lincoln East 66, Lincoln Southeast 9: Lincoln East had pins at the seven lightest weights and had no trouble with the Knights at East. East's two top-ranked wrestlers in Class A, Brandon Baustert at 113 and Keith Smith at 120, both won by fall, Smith in 1 minute, 10 seconds over Rafael Lima Martinez. East's Braedyn Rakes (106), Case Jurgens (126), Cole Toline (132), Nic Swift (138) and Westin Sherlock (145) also had pins.