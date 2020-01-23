Prep glance: Crusader trio Bubak, McGerr, Carlson sparks Lincoln Christian past Omaha Concordia

Justin Bubak scored 14 points and Gavin McGerr and Ashton Carlson both chipped in 12 to lead the Lincoln Christian boys basketball team to a 59-41 win at Omaha Concordia on Thursday.
McGerr scored six points in the second quarter to help the Class C-1 No. 4 Crusaders pull away.
Lincoln Christian (10-3) led 28-15 at halftime.
College View 61, Nebraska Lutheran 58: College View led 37-29 at halftime at home, only to see Nebraska Lutheran cut the deficit to two points by the end of the third quarter. Garrett Fortney had a game-high 30 points to help the Eagles hold on.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lincoln Christian 67, Omaha Concordia 36: The Class C-1 No. 1 Crusaders raced to a 21-6 lead and lever looked back. Olivia Hollenbeck shot 6-of-12 from the floor to lead Christian with 19 points. Barrett Power added 11 and Alexis Johnson poured in 10. Hollenbeck added 11 rebounds — three offensive — and dished out three assists. She also recorded four steals.
Nebraska Lutheran 39, College View 34: Nebraska Lutheran led 14-8 after the first quarter and held off the Eagles at College View. Amy Richert led the Knights with 14 points. Xiara Lopez had 14 for College View.
WRESTLING
Lincoln Northeast Triangular: Lincoln East picked up two dual victories Thursday, defeating Lincoln High 60-15 and Lincoln Northeast 66-18.
Aidan Ingwersen (195 pounds) had two pins for the Spartans, pinning the Links' Tytus Welter in 3 minutes, 11 seconds and Northeast's Malachi Alley in 5:59.
The Rockets went 1-1 on their home mat, defeating Lincoln High 42-33.
Jayden Schrader continued his pin barrage, pinning Lincoln High's Jackson Jewell in 14 seconds and Ge'Auvieon Crayton of Lincoln East in 1:23 in a pair of 285-pound bouts.
BOYS SWIMMING
Lincoln Southwest 118, Lincoln Pius X 64: Tyler Reida won two events in leading the Silver Hawks to the win. The freshman won the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minutes, 55.31 seconds, and the 100 freestyle in :50.44.
Senior Ethan Newland led the Thunderbolts with victories in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke.
Lincoln Northeast 90, Lincoln North Star 88: It came down to the final event, and the Rockets quartet of Mason Montgomery, Cooper Applebee, Caden Feit and Graham Heiser came through in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
The Rockets blew away North Star in the relay, winning by nearly two minutes in a time of 3:31.84.
Montgomery won four events for Northeast, taking the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly, as well as leading off both winning 200 and 400 relay teams.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Lincoln Southwest 121, Lincoln Pius X 61: Bella Livingston and Isabella Morales both won two events to lead the Silver Hawks, who also swept the three relays.
Livingston, a freshman, won the 50 (:25.27) and 100 (:54.89) freestyles, and Morales, a sophomore, won the 200 freestyle (2:00.48) and 100 butterfly (1:01.27).
Olivia Theil won two events (200 individual medley and 100 backstroke) to lead Pius X.
Lincoln Northeast 134, Lincoln North Star 50: Elsie Maxwell led Northeast with four wins as the Rockets swam past North Star with a breeze.
Maxwell was the third leg in the Rockets 200-yard medley relay victory and took the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Maxwell also anchored the 400 freestyle relay.
Samantha Fox picked up the lone win for North Star in the 100 backstroke, taking the event in 1:11.44.