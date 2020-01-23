Prep glance: Crusader trio Bubak, McGerr, Carlson sparks Lincoln Christian past Omaha Concordia

Justin Bubak scored 14 points and Gavin McGerr and Ashton Carlson both chipped in 12 to lead the Lincoln Christian boys basketball team to a 59-41 win at Omaha Concordia on Thursday.

McGerr scored six points in the second quarter to help the Class C-1 No. 4 Crusaders pull away.

Lincoln Christian (10-3) led 28-15 at halftime.

College View 61, Nebraska Lutheran 58: College View led 37-29 at halftime at home, only to see Nebraska Lutheran cut the deficit to two points by the end of the third quarter. Garrett Fortney had a game-high 30 points to help the Eagles hold on.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln Christian 67, Omaha Concordia 36: The Class C-1 No. 1 Crusaders raced to a 21-6 lead and lever looked back. Olivia Hollenbeck shot 6-of-12 from the floor to lead Christian with 19 points. Barrett Power added 11 and Alexis Johnson poured in 10. Hollenbeck added 11 rebounds — three offensive — and dished out three assists. She also recorded four steals.

Nebraska Lutheran 39, College View 34: Nebraska Lutheran led 14-8 after the first quarter and held off the Eagles at College View. Amy Richert led the Knights with 14 points. Xiara Lopez had 14 for College View.