Prep glance: Creighton Prep boys work overtime to beat Lincoln North Star in OT

AJ Rollins had 18 points to lead No. 8 Creighton Prep to 83-76, overtime victory against seventh-ranked Lincoln North Star in boys basketball Saturday in Omaha.
North Star got out to strong start by securing a 20-point lead midway through the second quarter. Creighton Prep responded and led by six late in the fourth quarter. That's when North Star hit two threes in the last minute, one being a buzzer-beater by Josh Brown to tie the game at 69 and force overtime.
Creighton Prep took over in overtime by hitting 10-of-12 free throws to secure the win over North Star, which played without seniors Donovan Williams and Jared Lopez.
North Star's Luke Juracek scored a game-high 30 points, and Josh Brown added 16.
Rollins led the Junior Jays with 18 points, and Spencer Schomers and Mai'jhe Wiley each had 16.
"We showed a lot of resiliency coming in to face a top-10 team and being able to do what we did tonight," North Star coach Tony Quattrocchi said.
Lincoln Pius X 66, Omaha Westside 54: The Class A sixth-ranked Thunderbolts (6-0) remained undefeated with a third-quarter surge that gave them an 11-point lead over No. 5 Westside.
The Warriors, however, rallied behind a pair of three-pointers by Jadin Booth, but Kolbe Rada helped Pius X secure the win. Rada and Sam Hoiberg led Pius X with 16 and 14 points, respectively. Booth paced Westside with 28 points.
You have free articles remaining.
Lincoln Christian 64, Archbishop Bergan 39: Justin Bubak broke out for 19 points, while Ashton Carlson tacked on 15 as the Crusaders rolled in Fremont. Christian led 25-24 going into the half but erupted in the third quarter, scoring 20 points, nine from Bubak. Christian added 19 more in the fourth to salt away the victory. Easton Marshbanks added 10 points for Christian.
Lincoln Southeast 65, Bellevue East 60: The Chieftains had the lead going into the fourth quarter, 44-43, before the Knights rallied, led by Ajantae Hogan's 21 points. The Knights shot 50% from three-point line and grabbed 14 offensive rebounds. McGinness Schneider scored 17 for the Knights.
Papillion-La Vista 83, Lincoln High 57: Five Monarchs scored in double figures, led by Matt Adamek and Luke Lindenmeyer, who each finished with 13 points. Jaxson Barber led the Links with 16 points and Simon Perkins added 12.
Lincoln Lutheran 50, Aquinas 41: The Warriors shot 14-of-16 from the free-throw line and were led in scoring by Joshua Puelz with 13 and Joshua Duitsman with nine. Lutheran improved to 5-1.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Papillion-La Vista 75, Lincoln High 54: Lindsey Ingwerson scored 18 points and Olivia Boudreau added 17 as the Class A No. 9 Monarchs pulled away in the third quarter. Kaysia Woods led the No. 6 Links (4-2) with 14. Papio hit a school-record 15 threes.
Omaha Marian 64, Lincoln North Star 56: Junior Cece Hacker scored 22 points to lead the Class A No. 8 Crusaders. Parker Stafford had 11 points and Olivia Heinert added 10.
Lincoln Christian 47, Archbishop Bergan 40: Juniro Makylee Ailes (14) and freshman Ashlynn Ailes (11) combined for 25 points to lead the Class C-1 top-ranked Crusaders. Makylee Ailes hit four threes and Ashlynn Ailes added four assists for Christian, which completed a 3-0 week.
Lincoln Lutheran 42, Aquinas 25: The Warriors' solid defense held Aquinas to just three points in the second and third quarters each. Senior center Kayla Steinbauer led Lutheran with 11 points, while senior Elayne Poppe added nine.
Bellevue East 48, Lincoln Southeast 30: Baylee Egan jumped out to 10 points in the first quarter on a 22-point day to lead Bellevue East. Southeast's Kennedy Kirkendall led with 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting.