Prep glance: Creighton Prep boys work overtime to beat Lincoln North Star in OT

AJ Rollins had 18 points to lead No. 8 Creighton Prep to 83-76, overtime victory against seventh-ranked Lincoln North Star in boys basketball Saturday in Omaha.

North Star got out to strong start by securing a 20-point lead midway through the second quarter. Creighton Prep responded and led by six late in the fourth quarter. That's when North Star hit two threes in the last minute, one being a buzzer-beater by Josh Brown to tie the game at 69 and force overtime.

Creighton Prep took over in overtime by hitting 10-of-12 free throws to secure the win over North Star, which played without seniors Donovan Williams and Jared Lopez.

North Star's Luke Juracek scored a game-high 30 points, and Josh Brown added 16.

Rollins led the Junior Jays with 18 points, and Spencer Schomers and Mai'jhe Wiley each had 16.

"We showed a lot of resiliency coming in to face a top-10 team and being able to do what we did tonight," North Star coach Tony Quattrocchi said.

Lincoln Pius X 66, Omaha Westside 54: The Class A sixth-ranked Thunderbolts (6-0) remained undefeated with a third-quarter surge that gave them an 11-point lead over No. 5 Westside.