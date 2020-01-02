Prep glance: Class B No. 7 Wahoo rallies to upend Yutan

Thursday's statewide scores: Boys | Girls

Thomas Waido had a put-back dunk late in the fourth quarter and freshman Owen Hancock hit a big free throw to lift Class B No. 7 Wahoo to a 53-50 victory against Class C-2 No. 2 Yutan on Thursday in Wahoo.

Trey Scheef poured in 18 points for the Warriors, including five in the fourth quarter and a three-pointer in the third.

"(Trey) was steady throughout the game, and hit a big thee-pointer for us in the third quarter that brought us within three," Wahoo coach Kevin Scheef said. "All seven guys played well for us and we had a lot of bright spots."

Wahoo's 19-9 first quarter lead quickly evaporated as the Chieftains closed out the half on a 14-5 run.

"I thought we just rushed some shots around the rim in the second quarter," Scheef said. "Along with that we weren't cutting and screening like we were in the first quarter. Maybe that is a tribute to Yutan's defense."