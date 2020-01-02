Prep glance: Class B No. 7 Wahoo rallies to upend Yutan

Thomas Waido had a put-back dunk late in the fourth quarter and freshman Owen Hancock hit a big free throw to lift Class B No. 7 Wahoo to a 53-50 victory against Class C-2 No. 2 Yutan on Thursday in Wahoo.
Trey Scheef poured in 18 points for the Warriors, including five in the fourth quarter and a three-pointer in the third.
"(Trey) was steady throughout the game, and hit a big thee-pointer for us in the third quarter that brought us within three," Wahoo coach Kevin Scheef said. "All seven guys played well for us and we had a lot of bright spots."
Wahoo's 19-9 first quarter lead quickly evaporated as the Chieftains closed out the half on a 14-5 run.
"I thought we just rushed some shots around the rim in the second quarter," Scheef said. "Along with that we weren't cutting and screening like we were in the first quarter. Maybe that is a tribute to Yutan's defense."
The Warriors (7-1) are no stranger to adversity, responding to the adversity down the stretch after getting a tough test during a recent holiday tournament.
"It was huge," Scheef noted. "We had a really big game with Lexington in the holiday tournament and didn't handle things well. We went down six tonight in the third quarter and we made some big plays in the third quarter. You can't measure how much handling that adversity did for us."
Knudsen led Yutan with 16 points, adding two three-pointers in the second half, including one in the pivotal fourth quarter. Brady Timm gave Yutan one last look to tie the game with a deep three-pointer that did not fall.
METRO TOURNAMENT: Creighton Prep's A.J. Rollins scored 21 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to put the Junior Jays into the Metro Tournament final with a 61-55 win against Papillion-La Vista. Papillion-La Vista center Preston Kellogg found early foul trouble, where Rollins and the Jays capitalized. Creighton Prep awaits the winner of Miller North-Papillion-La Vista South. Millard North reached the Metro final with a 77-66 win against Papillion-La Vista South. Junior Hunter Sallis had 25 points for the Mustangs, and Jared Mattley and Graham Cassoutt each scored 21 to lead the Titans.