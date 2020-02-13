Prep glance: Bubak, Carlson lead Crusaders in Class C-1 showdown

Behind a combined 32 points from Justin Bubak (18 points) and Ashton Carlson (14) — and a strong fourth quarter — the No. 4 Lincoln Christian boys beat No. 5 Kearney Catholic 58-52 in a battle of Class C-1 heavyweights Thursday at Lincoln Christian.
Leading by one after the third quarter, Christian outscored Kearney Catholic 17-12 in the final eight minutes. Gavin McGerr added nine points for the Crusaders, who improved to 16-4 this season.
Parkview Christian 71, Lewiston 32: The Patriots opened the game on a 27-3 run, led by 10 first-quarter points from Jalen Curry. The 6-foot-3 senior led the way with a game-high 21 points. Parkview Christian made it a priority to stop Lewiston's leading scorer Hayden Christen, limiting him to five points. Logan Page added 13 points for the Patriots.
Auburn 58, Lincoln Lutheran 38: The Bulldogs led by 23 in the third quarter, pulling away on Cam Binder's shooting. Binder scored 20 points as Auburn improved to 21-0.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lincoln Christian 63, Kearney Catholic 42: Olivia Hollenbeck scored a game-high 22 points to lead C-1 No. 1 Lincoln Christian over Kearney Catholic at Lincoln Christian. Hollenbeck scored 13 of her 22 points in the first half. Lincoln Christian hit five three-pointers of its eight three-pointers in the first half, with Halle Huser coming off the bench to lead the Crusaders with three three-pointers. Alexis Johnson added 12 points.
Lincoln High 67, Lincoln Southeast 34: Senior Nyayongah Gony finished with a team-high 14 points for Lincoln High. The Links outscored Southeast 23-13 in the third quarter. Southeast's Mackenzie Toomey scored a game-high 16 points.
Lewiston 35, Parkview Christian 18: Lewiston held the Patriots scoreless in the first quarter to lead by six. Katelyn Sanders scored nine of her 15 points on three-pointers. Parkview Christian remained winless while Lewiston moves to 4-16.
Auburn 44, Lincoln Lutheran 35, OT: Elayne Poppe made the back end of two free-throw attempts with 6 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Poppe led the Warriors with a team-high 19 points, scoring 12 of her 19 points in the second half. Auburn hit 7 of 10 free-throw attempts in overtime.