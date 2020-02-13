Prep glance: Bubak, Carlson lead Crusaders in Class C-1 showdown

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln Christian 63, Kearney Catholic 42: Olivia Hollenbeck scored a game-high 22 points to lead C-1 No. 1 Lincoln Christian over Kearney Catholic at Lincoln Christian. Hollenbeck scored 13 of her 22 points in the first half. Lincoln Christian hit five three-pointers of its eight three-pointers in the first half, with Halle Huser coming off the bench to lead the Crusaders with three three-pointers. Alexis Johnson added 12 points.

Lincoln High 67, Lincoln Southeast 34: Senior Nyayongah Gony finished with a team-high 14 points for Lincoln High. The Links outscored Southeast 23-13 in the third quarter. Southeast's Mackenzie Toomey scored a game-high 16 points.

Lewiston 35, Parkview Christian 18: Lewiston held the Patriots scoreless in the first quarter to lead by six. Katelyn Sanders scored nine of her 15 points on three-pointers. Parkview Christian remained winless while Lewiston moves to 4-16.

Auburn 44, Lincoln Lutheran 35, OT: Elayne Poppe made the back end of two free-throw attempts with 6 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Poppe led the Warriors with a team-high 19 points, scoring 12 of her 19 points in the second half. Auburn hit 7 of 10 free-throw attempts in overtime.