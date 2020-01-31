Prep glance: Bubak, Carlson help lead Christian boys to conference tourney final

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Grand Island CC 57, Lincoln Lutheran 53: Isaac Herbek scored 17 points for the Crusaders in the Centennial Conference Tournament semifinals in Kearney. Lutheran's Joshua Puelz scored a game-high 22, but it wasn't enough for the Class C-2 No. 10 Warriors. Down by nine at the half, Lincoln Lutheran climbed back late to tie the game at 49, but the Crusaders made clutch free throws to seal it.

Grand Island 65, Lincoln Northeast 60: Four Islanders scored in double figures, including Them Koang, who scored 15. Caleb Francl, Jayden Byabato and Isaac Traudt each scored 12 points. Pierce Bazil led the Rockets with 22 points, including five first-half three-pointers.

Kearney 85, Lincoln High 68: It was a high-flying second half for Lincoln High and Kearney as the two teams combined for 97 points in the third and fourth quarters alone. However, the Bearcats were able to pull away from the Links due in part to 19 points apiece from both Easton Bruce and Will Vanderbeek. Jaxon Barber led the Links with a game-high 30 points.

Cross County 66, Shelby-Rising City 65, OT: Cory Hollinger had 25 points to lift the Cougars to the Crossroads Conference Tournament title in York. Cross County led 34-32 at halftime before taking a 48-41 lead going into the fourth before the game went to overtime knotted at 58.