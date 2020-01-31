Prep glance: Bubak, Carlson help lead Christian boys to conference tourney final

Behind a stout defensive effort, the Class C-1 No. 3 Lincoln Christian boys basketball team got past No. 5 Kearney Catholic 55-42 in a Centennial Conference semifinal Friday in Kearney.
Trailing 16-12 after the first quarter, Crusader duo Justin Bubak and Ashton Carlson combined to score all of their team's 15 points in the second period to lift Christian to a 27-25 lead at halftime.
The Crusaders stifled Kearney Catholic after intermission, limiting the Stars to just one point in the ensuing eight minutes, which allowed Christian to open a comfortable lead.
“I thought our guys defended at a really high level," Christian coach Gary Nunnally said. "With multiple starters and guys coming off the bench to help us get defensive stops."
Bubak finished with 22 points and Carlson had 13.
The Crusaders (13-3) advance to Saturday's final to take on Grand Island Central Catholic at 6 p.m. in Kearney.
Grand Island CC 57, Lincoln Lutheran 53: Isaac Herbek scored 17 points for the Crusaders in the Centennial Conference Tournament semifinals in Kearney. Lutheran's Joshua Puelz scored a game-high 22, but it wasn't enough for the Class C-2 No. 10 Warriors. Down by nine at the half, Lincoln Lutheran climbed back late to tie the game at 49, but the Crusaders made clutch free throws to seal it.
Grand Island 65, Lincoln Northeast 60: Four Islanders scored in double figures, including Them Koang, who scored 15. Caleb Francl, Jayden Byabato and Isaac Traudt each scored 12 points. Pierce Bazil led the Rockets with 22 points, including five first-half three-pointers.
Kearney 85, Lincoln High 68: It was a high-flying second half for Lincoln High and Kearney as the two teams combined for 97 points in the third and fourth quarters alone. However, the Bearcats were able to pull away from the Links due in part to 19 points apiece from both Easton Bruce and Will Vanderbeek. Jaxon Barber led the Links with a game-high 30 points.
Cross County 66, Shelby-Rising City 65, OT: Cory Hollinger had 25 points to lift the Cougars to the Crossroads Conference Tournament title in York. Cross County led 34-32 at halftime before taking a 48-41 lead going into the fourth before the game went to overtime knotted at 58.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lincoln High 53, Kearney 26: The Class A No. 9 Links found their groove after the first quarter, outscoring the Bearcats 39-15 in the final three periods. Kaysia Woods led Lincoln High with 21 points, followed by Nyayongah Gony's 12.
Lincoln Northeast 63, Grand Island 27: Senior McKenna Minter scored 29 points to lead the Rockets to their third straight win. Minter was 9-of-9 from the free-throw line. Tori Hale led the Islanders with nine points.
Cross County 71, Meridian 39: A 21-6 run in the first quarter by Cross County all but shut the door as the Cougars rolled to win the Crossroads Conference Tournament in York. Cortlyn Schaefer scored a team-high 20 points for Cross County, while Erica Stratman added 13. Josiee Sobotka put up 27 of Meridian's 39 points.